Franklin Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0.05
0.12
0.12
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
-1.18
1.12
0.12
0.66
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
1.13
0.18
0.75
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.01
0
0.54
Free cash flow
-1.15
1.12
0.18
1.29
Equity raised
0.41
0.33
0.15
-0.09
Investing
0
0
0
-0.47
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.73
1.46
0.34
0.73
