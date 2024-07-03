iifl-logo-icon 1
Franklin Industries Ltd Share Price

2.83
(-4.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.05
  • Day's High3.05
  • 52 Wk High4.13
  • Prev. Close2.97
  • Day's Low2.83
  • 52 Wk Low 1.3
  • Turnover (lac)115.4
  • P/E4.57
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.17
  • EPS0.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)81.84
  • Div. Yield0
Franklin Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Franklin Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

27 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Franklin Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Franklin Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 99.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Franklin Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.62

3.62

3.62

3.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.91

0.48

0.26

0.25

Net Worth

14.53

4.1

3.88

3.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.01

13.13

17.39

20.77

yoy growth (%)

14.31

-24.47

-16.25

1,324.19

Raw materials

-15

-12.98

-17.11

-20.55

As % of sales

99.94

98.82

98.38

98.95

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.09

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0.05

0.12

0.12

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0

Working capital

-1.18

1.12

0.12

0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.31

-24.47

-16.25

1,324.19

Op profit growth

-6,354.48

-99.24

3.6

-2,197.33

EBIT growth

3.99

-57.1

0.39

634.39

Net profit growth

0.71

-57.03

-25.67

976.34

Franklin Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Franklin Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

ASHISHKUMAR JAYANTILAL KAPADIYA

Managing Director & CFO

Maheshkumar Jethabhai Patel

Independent Director

Apra Sharma

Independent Director

Peeyush Sethia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Franklin Industries Ltd

Summary

Franklin Industries Limited, Formerly Known as Murad Properties & Projects Limited was incorporated on February 08, 1983. The Company changed the name from Murad Properties & Projects Limited to Franklin Industries Limited on April 03, 2017. Franklin Industries is one of the leading provider of contract farming services, dedicated to fostering sustainable agricultural practices while ensuring profitability for both farmers and the company. The Company is presently working in two segments, one in Wholesale trading of Agriculture Commodities and the other in wholesale trading of Jewellery.In contract manufacturing, Company leases an agricultural land and cultivates Cucumber, Onion and Castor for meeting the demand in the market. This gives the Company control over the entire process and getting agricultural produces at better rates as compared to the market. A part of the yield is shared with the farmers working on contractual basis on leased land, which further helps the local farmers community.The team of agricultural experts provides comprehensive technical support to farmers throughout the farming process, including crop selection, land preparation, cultivation techniques, and pest management. The Company ensure timely and quality supply of agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and equipment to farmers as per requirements of the contract. It access markets by establishing partnerships with agribusinesses, food processors, exporters, and retailers to cr
Company FAQs

What is the Franklin Industries Ltd share price today?

The Franklin Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Franklin Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Franklin Industries Ltd is ₹81.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Franklin Industries Ltd is 4.57 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Franklin Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Franklin Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Franklin Industries Ltd is ₹1.3 and ₹4.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Franklin Industries Ltd?

Franklin Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.37%, 3 Years at 102.06%, 1 Year at 128.46%, 6 Month at 16.47%, 3 Month at 20.73% and 1 Month at 42.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Franklin Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Franklin Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 99.92 %

