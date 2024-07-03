Summary

Franklin Industries Limited, Formerly Known as Murad Properties & Projects Limited was incorporated on February 08, 1983. The Company changed the name from Murad Properties & Projects Limited to Franklin Industries Limited on April 03, 2017. Franklin Industries is one of the leading provider of contract farming services, dedicated to fostering sustainable agricultural practices while ensuring profitability for both farmers and the company. The Company is presently working in two segments, one in Wholesale trading of Agriculture Commodities and the other in wholesale trading of Jewellery.In contract manufacturing, Company leases an agricultural land and cultivates Cucumber, Onion and Castor for meeting the demand in the market. This gives the Company control over the entire process and getting agricultural produces at better rates as compared to the market. A part of the yield is shared with the farmers working on contractual basis on leased land, which further helps the local farmers community.The team of agricultural experts provides comprehensive technical support to farmers throughout the farming process, including crop selection, land preparation, cultivation techniques, and pest management. The Company ensure timely and quality supply of agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and equipment to farmers as per requirements of the contract. It access markets by establishing partnerships with agribusinesses, food processors, exporters, and retailers to cr

Read More