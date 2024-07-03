Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹3.05
Prev. Close₹2.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.4
Day's High₹3.05
Day's Low₹2.83
52 Week's High₹4.13
52 Week's Low₹1.3
Book Value₹2.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)81.84
P/E4.57
EPS0.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.62
3.62
3.62
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.91
0.48
0.26
0.25
Net Worth
14.53
4.1
3.88
3.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.01
13.13
17.39
20.77
yoy growth (%)
14.31
-24.47
-16.25
1,324.19
Raw materials
-15
-12.98
-17.11
-20.55
As % of sales
99.94
98.82
98.38
98.95
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.09
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0.05
0.12
0.12
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
-1.18
1.12
0.12
0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.31
-24.47
-16.25
1,324.19
Op profit growth
-6,354.48
-99.24
3.6
-2,197.33
EBIT growth
3.99
-57.1
0.39
634.39
Net profit growth
0.71
-57.03
-25.67
976.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
ASHISHKUMAR JAYANTILAL KAPADIYA
Managing Director & CFO
Maheshkumar Jethabhai Patel
Independent Director
Apra Sharma
Independent Director
Peeyush Sethia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Franklin Industries Ltd
Summary
Franklin Industries Limited, Formerly Known as Murad Properties & Projects Limited was incorporated on February 08, 1983. The Company changed the name from Murad Properties & Projects Limited to Franklin Industries Limited on April 03, 2017. Franklin Industries is one of the leading provider of contract farming services, dedicated to fostering sustainable agricultural practices while ensuring profitability for both farmers and the company. The Company is presently working in two segments, one in Wholesale trading of Agriculture Commodities and the other in wholesale trading of Jewellery.In contract manufacturing, Company leases an agricultural land and cultivates Cucumber, Onion and Castor for meeting the demand in the market. This gives the Company control over the entire process and getting agricultural produces at better rates as compared to the market. A part of the yield is shared with the farmers working on contractual basis on leased land, which further helps the local farmers community.The team of agricultural experts provides comprehensive technical support to farmers throughout the farming process, including crop selection, land preparation, cultivation techniques, and pest management. The Company ensure timely and quality supply of agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and equipment to farmers as per requirements of the contract. It access markets by establishing partnerships with agribusinesses, food processors, exporters, and retailers to cr
Read More
The Franklin Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Franklin Industries Ltd is ₹81.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Franklin Industries Ltd is 4.57 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Franklin Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Franklin Industries Ltd is ₹1.3 and ₹4.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Franklin Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.37%, 3 Years at 102.06%, 1 Year at 128.46%, 6 Month at 16.47%, 3 Month at 20.73% and 1 Month at 42.11%.
