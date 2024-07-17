Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 17.07.2024 to approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 Intimation Regarding Postponement of Date of 42nd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024) Outcome of AGM held today 23.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)