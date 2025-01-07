iifl-logo-icon 1
Franklin Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.69
(-4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.01

13.13

17.39

20.77

yoy growth (%)

14.31

-24.47

-16.25

1,324.19

Raw materials

-15

-12.98

-17.11

-20.55

As % of sales

99.94

98.82

98.38

98.95

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.09

-0.01

As % of sales

0.45

0.51

0.52

0.05

Other costs

-0.01

-0.08

-0.03

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.07

0.65

0.21

0.28

Operating profit

-0.07

0

0.15

0.14

OPM

-0.48

0

0.87

0.7

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.07

1.02

0

Profit before tax

0.05

0.05

0.12

0.12

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0

Tax rate

-24.99

-25.38

-26

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.04

0.09

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.04

0.09

0.12

yoy growth (%)

0.71

-57.03

-25.67

976.34

NPM

0.26

0.3

0.53

0.6

