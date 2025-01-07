Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.01
13.13
17.39
20.77
yoy growth (%)
14.31
-24.47
-16.25
1,324.19
Raw materials
-15
-12.98
-17.11
-20.55
As % of sales
99.94
98.82
98.38
98.95
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.09
-0.01
As % of sales
0.45
0.51
0.52
0.05
Other costs
-0.01
-0.08
-0.03
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.07
0.65
0.21
0.28
Operating profit
-0.07
0
0.15
0.14
OPM
-0.48
0
0.87
0.7
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.07
1.02
0
Profit before tax
0.05
0.05
0.12
0.12
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0
Tax rate
-24.99
-25.38
-26
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.04
0.09
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.04
0.09
0.12
yoy growth (%)
0.71
-57.03
-25.67
976.34
NPM
0.26
0.3
0.53
0.6
