Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Board Meeting outcome dated 07.01.2025 for change of Registered Office

Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 28 Dec 2024

Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and to decide the date time and venue of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and matters incidental thereto Board Meeting outcome for the BM held today 01.01.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.01.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Board Meeting Intimation cum outcome dated 18.12.2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Board Meeting outcome Dated 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Board Meeting Intimation cum outcome Dated 04.11.2024

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Board meeting Intimation cum outcome Dated 10.09.2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 August,2024 Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 August,2024 Board Meeting outcome Dated 13.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024. 2. To Consider the Proposal for declaration of bonus shares. 3. To Discuss Business Expansion plan 4. To approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting and to decide the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting and matters incidental thereto 5. To increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company 6. Any other matter with the Approval of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 17.07.2024 to approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares to the Eligible Equity Shareholders on Right Basis

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 3 Jun 2024

Board Meeting outcome for the Board Meeting held today 03.06.2024 Revised outcome for the Board Meeting held on 03.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31.03.2024 and any other Businesses as mentioned in Intimation Revised outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held As On I.E. 24.05.2024 Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Result for the F>Y ending on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Revised outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held As On I.E. 24.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 23 May 2024

Intimation cum Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. 23rd May,2024 Resignation of Independent Director w.e.f.23.05.2024 Announcement under Regulation 30-Change in Directors

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Right Issue of Equity Shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price, Rights Issue size, rights entitlement ratio, Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. Read less. BM Outcome for BM Held today 07.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 27 Apr 2024

BM Outcome for BM Held today 27.04.2024 Resignation of CFO w.e.f 27/04/2024

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Board Meeting Intimation cum Outcome for the Board Meeting held today 19.04.2024 Change in Director of Company-Appointment and Resignation of Non Executive Director of Company

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024