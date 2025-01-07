iifl-logo-icon 1
Franklin Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2.69
(1.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:55:00 AM

Franklin Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Board Meeting outcome dated 07.01.2025 for change of Registered Office
Board Meeting1 Jan 202528 Dec 2024
Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and to decide the date time and venue of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and matters incidental thereto Board Meeting outcome for the BM held today 01.01.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.01.2025)
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Board Meeting Intimation cum outcome dated 18.12.2024
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Board Meeting outcome Dated 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Board Meeting Intimation cum outcome Dated 04.11.2024
Board Meeting10 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Board meeting Intimation cum outcome Dated 10.09.2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 August,2024 Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 August,2024 Board Meeting outcome Dated 13.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024. 2. To Consider the Proposal for declaration of bonus shares. 3. To Discuss Business Expansion plan 4. To approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting and to decide the date time and venue of the Annual General Meeting and matters incidental thereto 5. To increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company 6. Any other matter with the Approval of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 17.07.2024 to approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares to the Eligible Equity Shareholders on Right Basis
Board Meeting3 Jun 20243 Jun 2024
Board Meeting outcome for the Board Meeting held today 03.06.2024 Revised outcome for the Board Meeting held on 03.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31.03.2024 and any other Businesses as mentioned in Intimation Revised outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held As On I.E. 24.05.2024 Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Result for the F>Y ending on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Revised outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held As On I.E. 24.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202423 May 2024
Intimation cum Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. 23rd May,2024 Resignation of Independent Director w.e.f.23.05.2024 Announcement under Regulation 30-Change in Directors
Board Meeting7 May 202429 Apr 2024
Right Issue of Equity Shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price, Rights Issue size, rights entitlement ratio, Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. Read less. BM Outcome for BM Held today 07.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Apr 202427 Apr 2024
BM Outcome for BM Held today 27.04.2024 Resignation of CFO w.e.f 27/04/2024
Board Meeting19 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Board Meeting Intimation cum Outcome for the Board Meeting held today 19.04.2024 Change in Director of Company-Appointment and Resignation of Non Executive Director of Company
Board Meeting23 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Franklin Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Raising fund through issue of equity share on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company for an amount aggregating upto Rs. 500000000/- crores (Rupees Fifty Crore Only) in accordance with applicable laws including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (the Rights Issue). 2. To increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company 3. To approve draft notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and to decide the date time and venue of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and matters incidental thereto Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for the Meeting held today 23.01.2024 Fund Raising by way of an Issuance of Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs.1/- each of the Company to its eligible Equity Shareholders on Right Basis (Right Issue) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

Franklin Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

