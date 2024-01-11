iifl-logo-icon 1
Franklin Industries Ltd Split

2.62
(-0.38%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Franklin Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split27 Nov 202311 Jan 202411 Jan 2024101
Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company Board has recommended the sub division of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs.1/- each Fixing of Record Date 11.01.2024 for the purpose of sub-Division (Split) of Equity Shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that FRANKLIN INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company : DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE FRANKLIN INDUSTRIES LTD (540190) RECORD DATE 11/01/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 11/01/2024 DR-694/2023-2024 Note: i. ISIN No. INE789R01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.01.2023) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240102-36 dated January 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name FRANKLIN INDUSTRIES LTD Scrip Code 540190 New ISIN No. INE789R01022 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN Number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-01-2024 (DR-694/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.01.2023)

