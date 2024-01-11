Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company Board has recommended the sub division of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs.1/- each Fixing of Record Date 11.01.2024 for the purpose of sub-Division (Split) of Equity Shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that FRANKLIN INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company : DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE FRANKLIN INDUSTRIES LTD (540190) RECORD DATE 11/01/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 11/01/2024 DR-694/2023-2024 Note: i. ISIN No. INE789R01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.01.2023) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240102-36 dated January 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name FRANKLIN INDUSTRIES LTD Scrip Code 540190 New ISIN No. INE789R01022 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN Number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-01-2024 (DR-694/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.01.2023)