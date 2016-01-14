Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.81
52.84
51.86
16.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,281.43
1,226.9
1,178.83
42.01
Net Worth
1,335.24
1,279.74
1,230.69
58.53
Minority Interest
Debt
156.62
150.75
29
593.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.77
27.47
12.07
0
Total Liabilities
1,518.63
1,457.96
1,271.76
652.38
Fixed Assets
512.65
518.64
441.52
426.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.5
47.52
41.97
41.97
Networking Capital
806.91
832.59
758.1
179.29
Inventories
598.69
582.18
510.39
471.51
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
350.43
381.51
355.49
223.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
224.41
253.71
229.72
199.16
Sundry Creditors
-276.81
-299.79
-255.36
-258.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-89.81
-85.02
-82.14
-456.83
Cash
170.54
59.18
30.14
4.83
Total Assets
1,518.63
1,457.96
1,271.76
652.38
