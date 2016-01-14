Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
40.89
58.55
10.68
-80.33
Depreciation
-54.62
-54.83
-48.7
-52.1
Tax paid
7.4
1.15
-4.56
16.33
Working capital
-64.6
1.14
120
-2.06
Other operating items
Operating
-70.92
6.03
77.41
-118.16
Capital expenditure
45.15
46.64
20.45
-88.15
Free cash flow
-25.77
52.67
97.86
-206.31
Equity raised
884.89
842.89
847.25
1,011.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
937.28
974.34
864.28
770.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,796.4
1,869.91
1,809.4
1,575.71
