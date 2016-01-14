iifl-logo-icon 1
Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 14, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

40.89

58.55

10.68

-80.33

Depreciation

-54.62

-54.83

-48.7

-52.1

Tax paid

7.4

1.15

-4.56

16.33

Working capital

-64.6

1.14

120

-2.06

Other operating items

Operating

-70.92

6.03

77.41

-118.16

Capital expenditure

45.15

46.64

20.45

-88.15

Free cash flow

-25.77

52.67

97.86

-206.31

Equity raised

884.89

842.89

847.25

1,011.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

937.28

974.34

864.28

770.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,796.4

1,869.91

1,809.4

1,575.71

