Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Shareholding Pattern

752
(467.55%)
Jan 14, 2016|11:19:59 AM

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Dec-2012

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

81%

81%

81%

81%

81%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

10.92%

9.91%

9.31%

9.29%

9.26%

Non-Institutions

8.07%

9.08%

9.68%

9.7%

9.73%

Total Non-Promoter

19%

19%

19%

19%

19%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.00%

Foreign: 81.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.92%

Institutions: 10.92%

Non-Institutions: 8.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

