iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

752
(467.55%)
Jan 14, 2016|11:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

659.56

703.47

624.01

541.56

yoy growth (%)

-6.24

12.73

15.22

16.67

Raw materials

-269.23

-273.59

-258.59

-241.67

As % of sales

40.82

38.89

41.44

44.62

Employee costs

-143.47

-143.2

-124.42

-115.6

As % of sales

21.75

20.35

19.93

21.34

Other costs

-156.78

-156.64

-153.09

-196.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.77

22.26

24.53

36.2

Operating profit

90.06

130.03

87.89

-11.79

OPM

13.65

18.48

14.08

-2.17

Depreciation

-54.62

-54.83

-48.7

-52.1

Interest expense

-36.43

-44.83

-36.63

-29.21

Other income

41.88

28.19

8.13

12.77

Profit before tax

40.89

58.55

10.68

-80.33

Taxes

7.4

1.15

-4.56

16.33

Tax rate

18.11

1.97

-42.71

-20.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

48.3

59.71

6.12

-64

Exceptional items

-102.22

-40.13

-8.54

-18.61

Net profit

-53.92

19.58

-2.41

-82.61

yoy growth (%)

-375.33

-910.65

-97.07

-47.41

NPM

-8.17

2.78

-0.38

-15.25

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.