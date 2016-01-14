Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
659.56
703.47
624.01
541.56
yoy growth (%)
-6.24
12.73
15.22
16.67
Raw materials
-269.23
-273.59
-258.59
-241.67
As % of sales
40.82
38.89
41.44
44.62
Employee costs
-143.47
-143.2
-124.42
-115.6
As % of sales
21.75
20.35
19.93
21.34
Other costs
-156.78
-156.64
-153.09
-196.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.77
22.26
24.53
36.2
Operating profit
90.06
130.03
87.89
-11.79
OPM
13.65
18.48
14.08
-2.17
Depreciation
-54.62
-54.83
-48.7
-52.1
Interest expense
-36.43
-44.83
-36.63
-29.21
Other income
41.88
28.19
8.13
12.77
Profit before tax
40.89
58.55
10.68
-80.33
Taxes
7.4
1.15
-4.56
16.33
Tax rate
18.11
1.97
-42.71
-20.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
48.3
59.71
6.12
-64
Exceptional items
-102.22
-40.13
-8.54
-18.61
Net profit
-53.92
19.58
-2.41
-82.61
yoy growth (%)
-375.33
-910.65
-97.07
-47.41
NPM
-8.17
2.78
-0.38
-15.25
