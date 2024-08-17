Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹753
Prev. Close₹132.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹753
Day's Low₹742.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,898.72
P/E38.28
EPS3.46
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.81
52.84
51.86
16.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,281.43
1,226.9
1,178.83
42.01
Net Worth
1,335.24
1,279.74
1,230.69
58.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
659.56
703.47
624.01
541.56
yoy growth (%)
-6.24
12.73
15.22
16.67
Raw materials
-269.23
-273.59
-258.59
-241.67
As % of sales
40.82
38.89
41.44
44.62
Employee costs
-143.47
-143.2
-124.42
-115.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
40.89
58.55
10.68
-80.33
Depreciation
-54.62
-54.83
-48.7
-52.1
Tax paid
7.4
1.15
-4.56
16.33
Working capital
-64.6
1.14
120
-2.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.24
12.73
15.22
16.67
Op profit growth
-30.73
47.93
-845.2
-86.64
EBIT growth
-25.21
118.5
-192.55
-58.99
Net profit growth
-375.33
-910.65
-97.07
-47.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
530.78
490.26
318.41
278.25
326.73
Excise Duty
13.36
11.02
11.14
9.42
13.65
Net Sales
517.4
479.23
307.26
268.82
313.07
Other Operating Income
8.98
9.27
4.98
13.77
0
Other Income
3.74
14.43
17.2
125.36
12.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rakesh Bhargava
Director
Rajiv Lochan Jain
Director
Michael Schonhofen
Director
Uday Chandrashekhar Shetty
Director
Maria Gobbi
Company Secretary
Nikhil Kulshreshtha
Whole-time Director
Nikhil Kulshreshtha
Director
Steffen Georg Roser
Director
Karsten Peter Lerch
Managing Director
Arvind Kumar Sharma
Chief Financial Officer
Sandeep Kumar Chotia
Summary
Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd (formerly known as Dabur Pharma Ltd) is a leading Indian company for cancer research and anticancer products. The company develops, manufactures and markets speciality pharmaceutical products in the area of Oncology with manufacturing operations located in India & UK and marketing operations worldwide. The companys prime focus areas are New Chemical Entities (NCE), Noves Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS), discovery led filing of patents and development of Oncology generics.Fresenius Kabi (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Fresenius SE, a body corporate incorporated in Germany, entered into an agreement with majority of shareholders of the company for acquisition of their stake. Consequent upon take over of shares, Fresinuis Kabl (Singapore) Pte Ltd now controls 90.89% stake in the company and the name of the company was changed from Dabur Pharma Ltd to Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd with effect from January 9, 2009.Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd was incorporated in the year 2003 as Dabur Pharma Ltd. The pharmaceutical business of Dabur India Ltd was demerged into a separate company with effect from April 1, 2003. The company is a market leader in the Oncology segment in India. Their plants are located at Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Kalyani in West Bengal.During 2004-05, the company increased the installed capacity of Bulk Drugs by 14,387 Kg and with this the total installed capacity of Bulk Drugs increased to 54,491 Kg. For marketing their range
