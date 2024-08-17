iifl-logo-icon 1
Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Share Price

752
(467.55%)
Jan 14, 2016|11:19:59 AM

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

753

Prev. Close

132.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

753

Day's Low

742.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,898.72

P/E

38.28

EPS

3.46

Divi. Yield

0

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Corporate Action

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:29 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 810.00%

Foreign: 81.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.93%

Institutions: 10.92%

Non-Institutions: 8.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.81

52.84

51.86

16.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,281.43

1,226.9

1,178.83

42.01

Net Worth

1,335.24

1,279.74

1,230.69

58.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

659.56

703.47

624.01

541.56

yoy growth (%)

-6.24

12.73

15.22

16.67

Raw materials

-269.23

-273.59

-258.59

-241.67

As % of sales

40.82

38.89

41.44

44.62

Employee costs

-143.47

-143.2

-124.42

-115.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

40.89

58.55

10.68

-80.33

Depreciation

-54.62

-54.83

-48.7

-52.1

Tax paid

7.4

1.15

-4.56

16.33

Working capital

-64.6

1.14

120

-2.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.24

12.73

15.22

16.67

Op profit growth

-30.73

47.93

-845.2

-86.64

EBIT growth

-25.21

118.5

-192.55

-58.99

Net profit growth

-375.33

-910.65

-97.07

-47.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

530.78

490.26

318.41

278.25

326.73

Excise Duty

13.36

11.02

11.14

9.42

13.65

Net Sales

517.4

479.23

307.26

268.82

313.07

Other Operating Income

8.98

9.27

4.98

13.77

0

Other Income

3.74

14.43

17.2

125.36

12.73

View Annually Results

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rakesh Bhargava

Director

Rajiv Lochan Jain

Director

Michael Schonhofen

Director

Uday Chandrashekhar Shetty

Director

Maria Gobbi

Company Secretary

Nikhil Kulshreshtha

Whole-time Director

Nikhil Kulshreshtha

Director

Steffen Georg Roser

Director

Karsten Peter Lerch

Managing Director

Arvind Kumar Sharma

Chief Financial Officer

Sandeep Kumar Chotia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd

Summary

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd (formerly known as Dabur Pharma Ltd) is a leading Indian company for cancer research and anticancer products. The company develops, manufactures and markets speciality pharmaceutical products in the area of Oncology with manufacturing operations located in India & UK and marketing operations worldwide. The companys prime focus areas are New Chemical Entities (NCE), Noves Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS), discovery led filing of patents and development of Oncology generics.Fresenius Kabi (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Fresenius SE, a body corporate incorporated in Germany, entered into an agreement with majority of shareholders of the company for acquisition of their stake. Consequent upon take over of shares, Fresinuis Kabl (Singapore) Pte Ltd now controls 90.89% stake in the company and the name of the company was changed from Dabur Pharma Ltd to Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd with effect from January 9, 2009.Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd was incorporated in the year 2003 as Dabur Pharma Ltd. The pharmaceutical business of Dabur India Ltd was demerged into a separate company with effect from April 1, 2003. The company is a market leader in the Oncology segment in India. Their plants are located at Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Kalyani in West Bengal.During 2004-05, the company increased the installed capacity of Bulk Drugs by 14,387 Kg and with this the total installed capacity of Bulk Drugs increased to 54,491 Kg. For marketing their range
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

