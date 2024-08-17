Summary

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd (formerly known as Dabur Pharma Ltd) is a leading Indian company for cancer research and anticancer products. The company develops, manufactures and markets speciality pharmaceutical products in the area of Oncology with manufacturing operations located in India & UK and marketing operations worldwide. The companys prime focus areas are New Chemical Entities (NCE), Noves Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS), discovery led filing of patents and development of Oncology generics.Fresenius Kabi (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Fresenius SE, a body corporate incorporated in Germany, entered into an agreement with majority of shareholders of the company for acquisition of their stake. Consequent upon take over of shares, Fresinuis Kabl (Singapore) Pte Ltd now controls 90.89% stake in the company and the name of the company was changed from Dabur Pharma Ltd to Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd with effect from January 9, 2009.Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd was incorporated in the year 2003 as Dabur Pharma Ltd. The pharmaceutical business of Dabur India Ltd was demerged into a separate company with effect from April 1, 2003. The company is a market leader in the Oncology segment in India. Their plants are located at Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Kalyani in West Bengal.During 2004-05, the company increased the installed capacity of Bulk Drugs by 14,387 Kg and with this the total installed capacity of Bulk Drugs increased to 54,491 Kg. For marketing their range

