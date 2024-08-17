Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Summary

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd (formerly known as Dabur Pharma Ltd) is a leading Indian company for cancer research and anticancer products. The company develops, manufactures and markets speciality pharmaceutical products in the area of Oncology with manufacturing operations located in India & UK and marketing operations worldwide. The companys prime focus areas are New Chemical Entities (NCE), Noves Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS), discovery led filing of patents and development of Oncology generics.Fresenius Kabi (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Fresenius SE, a body corporate incorporated in Germany, entered into an agreement with majority of shareholders of the company for acquisition of their stake. Consequent upon take over of shares, Fresinuis Kabl (Singapore) Pte Ltd now controls 90.89% stake in the company and the name of the company was changed from Dabur Pharma Ltd to Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd with effect from January 9, 2009.Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd was incorporated in the year 2003 as Dabur Pharma Ltd. The pharmaceutical business of Dabur India Ltd was demerged into a separate company with effect from April 1, 2003. The company is a market leader in the Oncology segment in India. Their plants are located at Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Kalyani in West Bengal.During 2004-05, the company increased the installed capacity of Bulk Drugs by 14,387 Kg and with this the total installed capacity of Bulk Drugs increased to 54,491 Kg. For marketing their range of Oncology products in US, Fresenius Kabi Oncology Plc (formerly knowm as Dabur Oncology Plc), the wholly subsidiary of the company made an alliance with Hospira Inc.In the year 2006-07, the company acquired the entire oncology in Thailand. Also they launched Indigeously developed NDDS product - Paclitaxel Nanoparticles (Nanoxel) in India. In August 2007, the company received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for their Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Epirubicin Injection 50mg and 200mg. In January 2008, they have received an approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for their proprietary Nanoparticle Paclitaxel formulation NANOXEL as additional indications of Ovarian Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer and AIDS related Kaposiss Sarcoma.In March 2008, the company received the approval for Irinotecan Hydrochloride Injection in Italy and Denmark. In April 2008, they signed an agreement with Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) of Thailand for generic version of one of its key anticancer products.The new unit of the company situated at Solan in Himachal Pradesh commenced their commercial production on April 2008. In May 2008, the company received USFDA approval for Generic Mitoxantrone.