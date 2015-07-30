iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fulford India Ltd Balance Sheet

2,362
(0.04%)
Jul 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fulford India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.77

3.77

3.77

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

166.9

144.29

110.95

222.06

Net Worth

170.67

148.06

114.72

225.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

170.67

148.06

114.72

225.96

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.12

3.17

4.12

5.24

Networking Capital

80.44

-3.4

64.45

83.66

Inventories

1.45

3.18

8.69

2.12

Inventory Days

45.27

7.07

Sundry Debtors

10.66

10.93

6.61

17.6

Debtor Days

34.43

58.74

Other Current Assets

85.22

87.36

84.65

92.9

Sundry Creditors

-8.34

-21.37

-15.95

-19.1

Creditor Days

83.09

63.74

Other Current Liabilities

-8.55

-83.5

-19.55

-9.86

Cash

88.11

148.28

46.14

137.04

Total Assets

170.67

148.05

114.72

225.96

Fulford India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fulford India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.