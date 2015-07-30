Fulford India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.77
3.77
3.77
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.9
144.29
110.95
222.06
Net Worth
170.67
148.06
114.72
225.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
170.67
148.06
114.72
225.96
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.12
3.17
4.12
5.24
Networking Capital
80.44
-3.4
64.45
83.66
Inventories
1.45
3.18
8.69
2.12
Inventory Days
45.27
7.07
Sundry Debtors
10.66
10.93
6.61
17.6
Debtor Days
34.43
58.74
Other Current Assets
85.22
87.36
84.65
92.9
Sundry Creditors
-8.34
-21.37
-15.95
-19.1
Creditor Days
83.09
63.74
Other Current Liabilities
-8.55
-83.5
-19.55
-9.86
Cash
88.11
148.28
46.14
137.04
Total Assets
170.67
148.05
114.72
225.96
