Open₹2,350
Prev. Close₹2,361
Turnover(Lac.)₹77.85
Day's High₹2,363
Day's Low₹2,350
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹437.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)921.18
P/E40.72
EPS58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.77
3.77
3.77
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.9
144.29
110.95
222.06
Net Worth
170.67
148.06
114.72
225.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.06
109.35
123.09
143.91
yoy growth (%)
-35.93
-11.15
-14.46
-8.75
Raw materials
-26.22
-36.02
-44.1
-58.93
As % of sales
37.43
32.94
35.82
40.94
Employee costs
-3.35
-20.84
-17.38
-22.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.75
38.76
29.04
28.85
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.08
-0.36
-0.37
Tax paid
-12.67
-10.42
-11.21
-11.11
Working capital
-110.11
38.97
12.53
14.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.93
-11.15
-14.46
-8.75
Op profit growth
-12.65
34.4
-0.9
-183.49
EBIT growth
-21.21
34.37
0.53
-237.31
Net profit growth
-36.2
58.94
0.52
-225.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
217.07
269.64
215.27
214.16
190.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0.25
0.36
0.3
Net Sales
217.07
269.64
215.02
213.8
190.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.4
2.33
Other Income
14.22
12.53
10
9.36
5.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
PRAMOD HARI LELE
Director
SAMEER ARUNKUMAR TAMHANE
Director
LATIKA PRAKASH PRADHAN
Director
MURALIDHAR VENKATA KARANAM
Director
RAJESH ASHOK TENDOLKAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Fulford (India) (FIL), was incorporated in Mar.48 under the name C E Fulford, a wholly owned subsidiary of C E Fulford, UK, (now known as Schering-Plough Holdings, UK). The name of the company was changed to Fulford (India) Mar.91. It became a public limited company in Aug.81. It became a direct subsidiary of Schering-Plough Holdings in Dec.80.The company manufactures ethical pharmaceutical products which include various speciality products in the areas of antibiotics, antifungals, anti-allergies, dermatologicals and corticosteroids. Until 1969, the company manufactured and marketed pharmaceutical consumer products which included cough tablets and herbal ointments under the trade marks PEPS and ZAM-BUK. In 1971, it launched Garamycin, its first ethical pharmaceutical product. It has also introduced a new aminoglycoside (Netromycin), and anti-cancer products like Intron-A and Drogenil. During 1995-96, FIL launched TOP NITRO, a hi-tech product for Cardiac diseases and ETHYOL for cytoprotection.Schering Corporation, US, provides technical assistance, information and product improvements. The company is at present a licensed user of several trade marks owned by Schering Corporation, US, and Plough, US, and is the owner of the Schering logo.The company had launched 2 new products viz. Viraferonpeg,Rebetron in 2000-01.In 2005, The wholly owned subsidiary company Wellnex Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd was amalgamated with the company effect from 1st January 2004.The company has taken v
