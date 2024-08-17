iifl-logo-icon 1
Fulford India Ltd Share Price

2,362
(0.04%)
Jul 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Fulford India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2,350

Prev. Close

2,361

Turnover(Lac.)

77.85

Day's High

2,363

Day's Low

2,350

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

437.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

921.18

P/E

40.72

EPS

58

Divi. Yield

0

Fulford India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fulford (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fulford (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 74.95%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fulford India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.77

3.77

3.77

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

166.9

144.29

110.95

222.06

Net Worth

170.67

148.06

114.72

225.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.06

109.35

123.09

143.91

yoy growth (%)

-35.93

-11.15

-14.46

-8.75

Raw materials

-26.22

-36.02

-44.1

-58.93

As % of sales

37.43

32.94

35.82

40.94

Employee costs

-3.35

-20.84

-17.38

-22.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.75

38.76

29.04

28.85

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.08

-0.36

-0.37

Tax paid

-12.67

-10.42

-11.21

-11.11

Working capital

-110.11

38.97

12.53

14.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.93

-11.15

-14.46

-8.75

Op profit growth

-12.65

34.4

-0.9

-183.49

EBIT growth

-21.21

34.37

0.53

-237.31

Net profit growth

-36.2

58.94

0.52

-225.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

217.07

269.64

215.27

214.16

190.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0.25

0.36

0.3

Net Sales

217.07

269.64

215.02

213.8

190.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.4

2.33

Other Income

14.22

12.53

10

9.36

5.53

View Annually Results

Fulford India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fulford India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

PRAMOD HARI LELE

Director

SAMEER ARUNKUMAR TAMHANE

Director

LATIKA PRAKASH PRADHAN

Director

MURALIDHAR VENKATA KARANAM

Director

RAJESH ASHOK TENDOLKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fulford India Ltd

Summary

Summary

Fulford (India) (FIL), was incorporated in Mar.48 under the name C E Fulford, a wholly owned subsidiary of C E Fulford, UK, (now known as Schering-Plough Holdings, UK). The name of the company was changed to Fulford (India) Mar.91. It became a public limited company in Aug.81. It became a direct subsidiary of Schering-Plough Holdings in Dec.80.The company manufactures ethical pharmaceutical products which include various speciality products in the areas of antibiotics, antifungals, anti-allergies, dermatologicals and corticosteroids. Until 1969, the company manufactured and marketed pharmaceutical consumer products which included cough tablets and herbal ointments under the trade marks PEPS and ZAM-BUK. In 1971, it launched Garamycin, its first ethical pharmaceutical product. It has also introduced a new aminoglycoside (Netromycin), and anti-cancer products like Intron-A and Drogenil. During 1995-96, FIL launched TOP NITRO, a hi-tech product for Cardiac diseases and ETHYOL for cytoprotection.Schering Corporation, US, provides technical assistance, information and product improvements. The company is at present a licensed user of several trade marks owned by Schering Corporation, US, and Plough, US, and is the owner of the Schering logo.The company had launched 2 new products viz. Viraferonpeg,Rebetron in 2000-01.In 2005, The wholly owned subsidiary company Wellnex Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd was amalgamated with the company effect from 1st January 2004.The company has taken v
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Fulford India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

