Summary

Fulford (India) (FIL), was incorporated in Mar.48 under the name C E Fulford, a wholly owned subsidiary of C E Fulford, UK, (now known as Schering-Plough Holdings, UK). The name of the company was changed to Fulford (India) Mar.91. It became a public limited company in Aug.81. It became a direct subsidiary of Schering-Plough Holdings in Dec.80.The company manufactures ethical pharmaceutical products which include various speciality products in the areas of antibiotics, antifungals, anti-allergies, dermatologicals and corticosteroids. Until 1969, the company manufactured and marketed pharmaceutical consumer products which included cough tablets and herbal ointments under the trade marks PEPS and ZAM-BUK. In 1971, it launched Garamycin, its first ethical pharmaceutical product. It has also introduced a new aminoglycoside (Netromycin), and anti-cancer products like Intron-A and Drogenil. During 1995-96, FIL launched TOP NITRO, a hi-tech product for Cardiac diseases and ETHYOL for cytoprotection.Schering Corporation, US, provides technical assistance, information and product improvements. The company is at present a licensed user of several trade marks owned by Schering Corporation, US, and Plough, US, and is the owner of the Schering logo.The company had launched 2 new products viz. Viraferonpeg,Rebetron in 2000-01.In 2005, The wholly owned subsidiary company Wellnex Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd was amalgamated with the company effect from 1st January 2004.The company has taken v

