Fulford India Ltd Summary

Fulford (India) (FIL), was incorporated in Mar.48 under the name C E Fulford, a wholly owned subsidiary of C E Fulford, UK, (now known as Schering-Plough Holdings, UK). The name of the company was changed to Fulford (India) Mar.91. It became a public limited company in Aug.81. It became a direct subsidiary of Schering-Plough Holdings in Dec.80.The company manufactures ethical pharmaceutical products which include various speciality products in the areas of antibiotics, antifungals, anti-allergies, dermatologicals and corticosteroids. Until 1969, the company manufactured and marketed pharmaceutical consumer products which included cough tablets and herbal ointments under the trade marks PEPS and ZAM-BUK. In 1971, it launched Garamycin, its first ethical pharmaceutical product. It has also introduced a new aminoglycoside (Netromycin), and anti-cancer products like Intron-A and Drogenil. During 1995-96, FIL launched TOP NITRO, a hi-tech product for Cardiac diseases and ETHYOL for cytoprotection.Schering Corporation, US, provides technical assistance, information and product improvements. The company is at present a licensed user of several trade marks owned by Schering Corporation, US, and Plough, US, and is the owner of the Schering logo.The company had launched 2 new products viz. Viraferonpeg,Rebetron in 2000-01.In 2005, The wholly owned subsidiary company Wellnex Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd was amalgamated with the company effect from 1st January 2004.The company has taken various initiatives include restructuring of primary care organisation structure, exploring the possibilities of new products introduction, enhancement of field force effectiveness and productivity improvement through selling skill programs, automation, market research study, continued thrust on enhancing internal controls and compliance, training and people development.