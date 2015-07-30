Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.93
-11.15
-14.46
-8.75
Op profit growth
-12.65
34.4
-0.9
-183.48
EBIT growth
-21.22
34.38
0.53
-237.29
Net profit growth
-36.2
58.98
0.51
-225.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
37.49
27.5
18.17
15.69
EBIT margin
43.9
35.7
23.6
20.08
Net profit margin
25.79
25.9
14.47
12.32
RoCE
18.06
19.68
17.92
19.99
RoNW
2.65
3.57
2.74
3.06
RoA
2.65
3.57
2.74
3.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
48
72.65
45.7
45.46
Dividend per share
313.44
1
1
1
Cash EPS
47.95
72.42
44.75
44.5
Book value per share
304.54
579.3
437.82
393.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
652.98
1.65
2.63
2.19
Tax payout
-41.21
-26.9
-38.63
-38.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.06
35.02
20.28
24.55
Inventory days
28.15
27.15
61
68.52
Creditor days
-146.22
-104.5
-112.1
-85.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2,265.51
-134.57
-1,563.66
-540.61
Net debt / equity
-0.4
-0.6
-0.65
-0.63
Net debt / op. profit
-1.75
-4.55
-4.99
-4.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-37.43
-32.94
-35.82
-40.94
Employee costs
-4.79
-19.06
-14.12
-15.91
Other costs
-20.28
-20.49
-31.87
-27.44
