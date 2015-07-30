iifl-logo-icon 1
Fulford India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,362
(0.04%)
Jul 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.06

109.35

123.09

143.91

yoy growth (%)

-35.93

-11.15

-14.46

-8.75

Raw materials

-26.22

-36.02

-44.1

-58.93

As % of sales

37.43

32.94

35.82

40.94

Employee costs

-3.35

-20.84

-17.38

-22.9

As % of sales

4.79

19.06

14.12

15.91

Other costs

-14.2

-22.4

-39.23

-39.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.27

20.49

31.87

27.44

Operating profit

26.27

30.07

22.37

22.58

OPM

37.49

27.5

18.17

15.69

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.08

-0.36

-0.37

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.29

-0.01

-0.05

Other income

4.51

9.06

7.05

6.69

Profit before tax

30.75

38.76

29.04

28.85

Taxes

-12.67

-10.42

-11.21

-11.11

Tax rate

-41.21

-26.89

-38.61

-38.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.07

28.33

17.82

17.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

18.07

28.33

17.82

17.73

yoy growth (%)

-36.2

58.94

0.52

-225.37

NPM

25.8

25.91

14.48

12.32

