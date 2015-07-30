Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.06
109.35
123.09
143.91
yoy growth (%)
-35.93
-11.15
-14.46
-8.75
Raw materials
-26.22
-36.02
-44.1
-58.93
As % of sales
37.43
32.94
35.82
40.94
Employee costs
-3.35
-20.84
-17.38
-22.9
As % of sales
4.79
19.06
14.12
15.91
Other costs
-14.2
-22.4
-39.23
-39.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.27
20.49
31.87
27.44
Operating profit
26.27
30.07
22.37
22.58
OPM
37.49
27.5
18.17
15.69
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.08
-0.36
-0.37
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.29
-0.01
-0.05
Other income
4.51
9.06
7.05
6.69
Profit before tax
30.75
38.76
29.04
28.85
Taxes
-12.67
-10.42
-11.21
-11.11
Tax rate
-41.21
-26.89
-38.61
-38.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.07
28.33
17.82
17.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
18.07
28.33
17.82
17.73
yoy growth (%)
-36.2
58.94
0.52
-225.37
NPM
25.8
25.91
14.48
12.32
