Fulford India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.75
38.76
29.04
28.85
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.08
-0.36
-0.37
Tax paid
-12.67
-10.42
-11.21
-11.11
Working capital
-110.11
38.97
12.53
14.38
Other operating items
Operating
-92.04
67.21
29.98
31.73
Capital expenditure
0
-1.97
-2.14
-0.59
Free cash flow
-92.04
65.24
27.84
31.14
Equity raised
432.83
360.98
298.94
263.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
118.03
0.39
0.39
0.39
Net in cash
458.81
426.62
327.18
295.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.