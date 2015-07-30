iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fulford India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,362
(0.04%)
Jul 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fulford India Ltd

Fulford India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.75

38.76

29.04

28.85

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.08

-0.36

-0.37

Tax paid

-12.67

-10.42

-11.21

-11.11

Working capital

-110.11

38.97

12.53

14.38

Other operating items

Operating

-92.04

67.21

29.98

31.73

Capital expenditure

0

-1.97

-2.14

-0.59

Free cash flow

-92.04

65.24

27.84

31.14

Equity raised

432.83

360.98

298.94

263.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

118.03

0.39

0.39

0.39

Net in cash

458.81

426.62

327.18

295.48

Fulford India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fulford India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.