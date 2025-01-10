iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

136.05
(-6.46%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.44

3.69

3.69

3.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.79

2.79

2.52

2.62

Net Worth

13.23

6.48

6.21

6.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.23

6.5

6.21

6.31

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.61

3.2

3.09

0.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.02

0.07

Networking Capital

2.67

0.12

0.14

1.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.17

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.61

0.16

0.16

2.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.04

-0.02

-0.04

Creditor Days

60.67

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

6.93

0

-0.09

Cash

7.94

3.18

2.96

4.15

Total Assets

13.22

6.5

6.21

6.31

Fundviser Capit. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.