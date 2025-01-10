Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.44
3.69
3.69
3.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.79
2.79
2.52
2.62
Net Worth
13.23
6.48
6.21
6.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.23
6.5
6.21
6.31
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.61
3.2
3.09
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0.07
Networking Capital
2.67
0.12
0.14
1.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.17
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.61
0.16
0.16
2.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.04
-0.02
-0.04
Creditor Days
60.67
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
6.93
0
-0.09
Cash
7.94
3.18
2.96
4.15
Total Assets
13.22
6.5
6.21
6.31
