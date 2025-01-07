Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.24
0.27
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-12.98
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.08
-0.13
-0.13
As % of sales
42.1
31.09
0
0
Other costs
-0.09
-0.13
-0.25
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.96
50.09
0
0
Operating profit
0.04
0.05
-0.38
-0.39
OPM
16.92
18.8
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
-0.06
Other income
0.59
0.01
0.38
0.49
Profit before tax
0.63
0.06
-0.02
0.03
Taxes
-0.11
-0.04
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-17.88
-68.14
15.7
-47.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.52
0.02
-0.03
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.52
0.02
-0.03
0.01
yoy growth (%)
2,460.19
-165.59
-286.05
-98.9
NPM
217.72
7.39
0
0
