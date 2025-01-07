iifl-logo-icon 1
Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

141.1
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.24

0.27

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-12.98

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.08

-0.13

-0.13

As % of sales

42.1

31.09

0

0

Other costs

-0.09

-0.13

-0.25

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.96

50.09

0

0

Operating profit

0.04

0.05

-0.38

-0.39

OPM

16.92

18.8

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

-0.06

Other income

0.59

0.01

0.38

0.49

Profit before tax

0.63

0.06

-0.02

0.03

Taxes

-0.11

-0.04

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-17.88

-68.14

15.7

-47.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.52

0.02

-0.03

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.52

0.02

-0.03

0.01

yoy growth (%)

2,460.19

-165.59

-286.05

-98.9

NPM

217.72

7.39

0

0

