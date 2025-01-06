Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.63
0.06
-0.02
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.04
0
-0.01
Working capital
1.77
-1.01
0.2
-0.22
Other operating items
Operating
2.29
-0.98
0.16
-0.2
Capital expenditure
-1.29
1.15
0
0
Free cash flow
1
0.16
0.16
-0.2
Equity raised
4.19
4.07
4.07
3.8
Investing
0
-0.48
-0.03
0.17
Financing
0
-0.36
0.17
-0.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.2
3.4
4.36
3.55
