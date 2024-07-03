Summary

Fundviser Capital (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Bagadia Colourchem Ltd in 1985 in Pune. The Companys manufacturing facility is located at MIDC Mahad, Maharashtra. It has a complete integrated plant which begins production from blue crude to finished pigment. It has production capacities of 462 MT per annum of CPC blue crude, 60 MT per annum of pigment alpha blue and 360 MT per annum of pigment beta blue.The Company manufactures, sells, and exports organic pigments and dye intermediates in India. Its products include phthalocyanine blue crude, phthalocyanine alpha blue, and phthalocyanine beta blue. The Companys phthalocyanine pigments are used in various types of paints, printing inks, rubber, papers, plastics, PVC, textile printing, leather, detergents, and cement colors. The Company earlier was into the field of manufacturing of dye intermediates. In financial year 2015- 16, the Company sold its manufacturing Plant at Mahad, in Raigad Dist., of Maharashtra and was left with no business. Now, the Company has changed its Main Object in Memorandum of Association for Investment & Finance business activities.

