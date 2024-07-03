Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹130.95
Prev. Close₹145.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹133.05
Day's Low₹130.95
52 Week's High₹174.55
52 Week's Low₹46.06
Book Value₹29.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.44
3.69
3.69
3.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.79
2.79
2.52
2.62
Net Worth
13.23
6.48
6.21
6.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.24
0.27
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-12.98
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.08
-0.13
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.63
0.06
-0.02
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.04
0
-0.01
Working capital
1.77
-1.01
0.2
-0.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.98
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-21.68
-113.62
-3.68
14.78
EBIT growth
879.58
-2,868.17
-102.53
-190.5
Net profit growth
2,460.19
-165.59
-286.05
-98.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipen Vijaykumar Shah
Independent Director
Vinodkumar Kamtaprasad Singh
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Trilokinath Bansal
Non Executive Director
Kriti Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Fundviser Capital (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Bagadia Colourchem Ltd in 1985 in Pune. The Companys manufacturing facility is located at MIDC Mahad, Maharashtra. It has a complete integrated plant which begins production from blue crude to finished pigment. It has production capacities of 462 MT per annum of CPC blue crude, 60 MT per annum of pigment alpha blue and 360 MT per annum of pigment beta blue.The Company manufactures, sells, and exports organic pigments and dye intermediates in India. Its products include phthalocyanine blue crude, phthalocyanine alpha blue, and phthalocyanine beta blue. The Companys phthalocyanine pigments are used in various types of paints, printing inks, rubber, papers, plastics, PVC, textile printing, leather, detergents, and cement colors. The Company earlier was into the field of manufacturing of dye intermediates. In financial year 2015- 16, the Company sold its manufacturing Plant at Mahad, in Raigad Dist., of Maharashtra and was left with no business. Now, the Company has changed its Main Object in Memorandum of Association for Investment & Finance business activities.
The Fundviser Capital India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹133.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fundviser Capital India Ltd is ₹68.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fundviser Capital India Ltd is 0 and 4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fundviser Capital India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fundviser Capital India Ltd is ₹46.06 and ₹174.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fundviser Capital India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.64%, 3 Years at 59.07%, 1 Year at 123.30%, 6 Month at -4.34%, 3 Month at 1.39% and 1 Month at 4.15%.
