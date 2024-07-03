iifl-logo-icon 1
Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Share Price

133.05
(-8.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:55:00 PM

  • Open130.95
  • Day's High133.05
  • 52 Wk High174.55
  • Prev. Close145.5
  • Day's Low130.95
  • 52 Wk Low 46.06
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

130.95

Prev. Close

145.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

133.05

Day's Low

130.95

52 Week's High

174.55

52 Week's Low

46.06

Book Value

29.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

15 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 38.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.44

3.69

3.69

3.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.79

2.79

2.52

2.62

Net Worth

13.23

6.48

6.21

6.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.24

0.27

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-12.98

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.08

-0.13

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.63

0.06

-0.02

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.04

0

-0.01

Working capital

1.77

-1.01

0.2

-0.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.98

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-21.68

-113.62

-3.68

14.78

EBIT growth

879.58

-2,868.17

-102.53

-190.5

Net profit growth

2,460.19

-165.59

-286.05

-98.9

No Record Found

Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipen Vijaykumar Shah

Independent Director

Vinodkumar Kamtaprasad Singh

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Trilokinath Bansal

Non Executive Director

Kriti Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd

Summary

Fundviser Capital (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Bagadia Colourchem Ltd in 1985 in Pune. The Companys manufacturing facility is located at MIDC Mahad, Maharashtra. It has a complete integrated plant which begins production from blue crude to finished pigment. It has production capacities of 462 MT per annum of CPC blue crude, 60 MT per annum of pigment alpha blue and 360 MT per annum of pigment beta blue.The Company manufactures, sells, and exports organic pigments and dye intermediates in India. Its products include phthalocyanine blue crude, phthalocyanine alpha blue, and phthalocyanine beta blue. The Companys phthalocyanine pigments are used in various types of paints, printing inks, rubber, papers, plastics, PVC, textile printing, leather, detergents, and cement colors. The Company earlier was into the field of manufacturing of dye intermediates. In financial year 2015- 16, the Company sold its manufacturing Plant at Mahad, in Raigad Dist., of Maharashtra and was left with no business. Now, the Company has changed its Main Object in Memorandum of Association for Investment & Finance business activities.
Company FAQs

What is the Fundviser Capital India Ltd share price today?

The Fundviser Capital India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹133.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fundviser Capital India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fundviser Capital India Ltd is ₹68.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fundviser Capital India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fundviser Capital India Ltd is 0 and 4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fundviser Capital India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fundviser Capital India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fundviser Capital India Ltd is ₹46.06 and ₹174.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fundviser Capital India Ltd?

Fundviser Capital India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.64%, 3 Years at 59.07%, 1 Year at 123.30%, 6 Month at -4.34%, 3 Month at 1.39% and 1 Month at 4.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fundviser Capital India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fundviser Capital India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.38 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 38.14 %

