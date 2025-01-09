Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Management Discussions

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 are briefly given below:-

Particulars 2016-2017 2015-2016 (Rs.) (Rs.) Sales (Net of Tax) & Other Income 46,08,252 24,96,700 Profit before Interest, Depreciation & Income Tax 6,44,009 (9,56,809) Less : Interest 6,11,056 Depreciation 37,332 68,742 Profit/ (Loss) for the Year before tax (4,379) (10,25,551) Less : Provision for Tax Deferred Tax (8,536) (12,69,278) Earlier Year 133,748 96,996 Profit/(Loss) after Tax (1,29,591) 1,46,731

2. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

During the year under review the Revenue from Operations of the Company was Rs. Nil. The Company has incurred the Loss before Tax of Rs. 0.04 Lakh as against the Loss of Rs. 10.25 Lakh of the previous year.

As reported in the Directors Report of the last Year the Company has sold its manufacturing Plant situated at Mahad, Dist. Raigad, in the State of Maharashtra. As such the Company is left with no Manufacturing Facilities/Units. The Company is in process of identifying various other avenues to commence other line of business. During the Year under Report the Company has explored the Domestic and International markets for various Chemical Products like Pigment Paste and Antioxidants by attending various Chemical Trade Exhibitions. However the Company could not finalize any other line of business during the Year under Report.

3. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ITS ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control systems to ensure operational efficiency, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance of various laws and regulations.

The internal control system is supported by the internal audit process. An Internal Auditor has been appointed for this purpose.

The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the Internal Audit Report and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls periodically.