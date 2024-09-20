AGM 20/09/2024 The 39th AGM of the Company was held today i.e. on 20/09/2024 at around 11.00 A.M. The items considered in the AGM are as per the Notice dated 12/08/2024. The results of the Scrutinizers will be submitted separately along with the details under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) The voting Results and along with the scrutinizers report are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)