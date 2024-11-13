iifl-logo-icon 1
Fundviser Capital (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Fundviser Capit. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Fundviser Capital (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 As detailed in the letter attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Fundviser Capital (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider amongst other business the consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024.
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Fundviser Capital (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider amongst other business the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31/03/2024. The Board Meeting was held today to consider amongst other Business the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31/03/2024. The Audited Financial Results along with Assets and Liabilities Statement and Cash Flow Statement is attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Appointment of Independent Director as per letter attached herewith. As per letter attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors inter alia, in its meeting held on 02/04/2024 have allotted 1,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Mr. Vinay Jain, the Non Promoter. The detailed letter is attached herewith.
Board Meeting31 Mar 202431 Mar 2024
Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Sunday, 31* March, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. Allotment of 7,75,000 (Seven Lakhs Seventy Five Thousand) Equity Shares of Face Value of X 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a premium of X 48.25/- (Rupees Forty Eight and Paise Twenty Five only) cach amounting to Rs. 4,51,43,750/- (Rupees Four Crore Fifty One Lakh Forty Three Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty only) to Promoter/ Promoter Group and Strategic Investors (Non-Promoters) on Preferential Allotment basis, as approved by the Special Resolution passed in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 12r March, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 42, 62 and other applicable provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 for which In Principle Approval has been received from BSE Limited vide Letter no. LOD/PREF/AB/FIP/1509/2023-24 dated March 26, 2024. 2. Allotment of 13,50,000 (Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) Convertible Warrants of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at a premium of Rs. 48.25 (Rupees Forty-Eight and Paise Twenty-Five only) each aggregating to Rs. 7.86,37,500/- (Rupees Seven Crore Eighty Six Lakh Thirty Seven Thousand Five Hundred only) to Promoter/ Promoter Group on Preferential Allotment basis as approved by the Special Resolution passed in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 12 March, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 42, 62 and other applicable provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 for which In Principle Approval has been received from BSE Limited vide Letter no. LOD/PREF/AB/FIP/1509/2023-24 dated March 26, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Dear Sir, With reference to the captioned subject, we refer to our earlier Letter dated 9th February, 2024 informing you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is convened on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 to consider inter alia, the agenda items mentioned in the said letter. Accordingly, the meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e., Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 and the Board of Directors has considered and approved inter alia the items for Increase in Authorized Capital and Issue of Shares and Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis, as mentioned in the letter attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

