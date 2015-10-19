iifl-logo-icon 1
Fusion Fittings I Ltd Balance Sheet

11.22
(-5.00%)
Oct 19, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

0.29

0.29

0.29

0.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.04

8.16

8

5.84

Net Worth

5.33

8.45

8.29

6.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.33

8.45

8.29

6.13

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.02

5.52

5.52

5.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.31

2.92

2.71

0.63

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.32

0.56

0.56

0.64

Debtor Days

0

0

0

467.2

Other Current Assets

3.05

2.4

2.18

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

7.3

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.06

0.13

Total Assets

5.34

8.45

8.29

6.11

