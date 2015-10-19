Fusion Fittings I Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
0.29
0.29
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.04
8.16
8
5.84
Net Worth
5.33
8.45
8.29
6.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.33
8.45
8.29
6.13
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.02
5.52
5.52
5.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.31
2.92
2.71
0.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.32
0.56
0.56
0.64
Debtor Days
0
0
0
467.2
Other Current Assets
3.05
2.4
2.18
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
7.3
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.06
0.13
Total Assets
5.34
8.45
8.29
6.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.