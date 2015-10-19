Fusion Fittings I Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-3.11
0.19
2.16
2.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.03
0
-0.07
Working capital
1.39
0.16
1.99
-2.47
Other operating items
Operating
-1.72
0.31
4.14
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.72
0.31
4.14
-0.09
Equity raised
16.31
15.99
11.68
6.93
Investing
-4.5
0
0.17
4.85
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.09
16.31
15.99
11.68
