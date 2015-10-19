iifl-logo-icon 1
Fusion Fittings I Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.22
(-5.00%)
Oct 19, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0.5

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-69.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.1

-0.13

As % of sales

0

0

0

27.75

Other costs

-3.4

-0.06

-0.15

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

28.22

Operating profit

-3.4

-0.06

-0.25

0.22

OPM

0

0

0

44.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-5.71

-6.76

-3.34

-0.05

Other income

0.28

0.26

2.41

2.28

Profit before tax

-3.11

0.19

2.16

2.44

Taxes

-1.55

-0.03

0

-0.07

Tax rate

0

-18.88

-0.04

-2.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.11

0.16

2.15

2.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.11

0.16

2.15

2.37

yoy growth (%)

-2,040.21

-92.55

-9.02

-28.2

NPM

0

0

0

474.77

