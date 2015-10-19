Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0.5
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-69.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.1
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
0
27.75
Other costs
-3.4
-0.06
-0.15
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
28.22
Operating profit
-3.4
-0.06
-0.25
0.22
OPM
0
0
0
44.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-5.71
-6.76
-3.34
-0.05
Other income
0.28
0.26
2.41
2.28
Profit before tax
-3.11
0.19
2.16
2.44
Taxes
-1.55
-0.03
0
-0.07
Tax rate
0
-18.88
-0.04
-2.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.11
0.16
2.15
2.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.11
0.16
2.15
2.37
yoy growth (%)
-2,040.21
-92.55
-9.02
-28.2
NPM
0
0
0
474.77
