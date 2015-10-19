iifl-logo-icon 1
Fusion Fittings I Ltd Key Ratios

11.22
(-5.00%)
Oct 19, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.34

20.91

Op profit growth

-222.26

12.44

EBIT growth

-111.48

7.5

Net profit growth

-111.41

5.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-103.7

27.69

29.78

EBIT margin

-38.95

110.73

124.54

Net profit margin

-33.39

95.51

109.36

RoCE

-3.94

39.53

RoNW

-0.88

8.94

RoA

-0.84

8.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

9.87

9.14

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.26

9.26

8.8

Book value per share

30.17

31.26

21.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

2.93

11.69

P/CEPS

-17.04

3.13

12.14

P/B

0.71

0.92

4.91

EV/EBIDTA

-19.37

2.29

9.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

3

-10.22

-8.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

758.75

178.3

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-10.34

-9.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

18.66

-1,034.22

-49.53

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.1

-0.14

Net debt / op. profit

0.17

-1.18

-1.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-141.99

-49.05

-50.45

Other costs

-61.7

-23.24

-19.76

