|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.34
20.91
Op profit growth
-222.26
12.44
EBIT growth
-111.48
7.5
Net profit growth
-111.41
5.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-103.7
27.69
29.78
EBIT margin
-38.95
110.73
124.54
Net profit margin
-33.39
95.51
109.36
RoCE
-3.94
39.53
RoNW
-0.88
8.94
RoA
-0.84
8.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
9.87
9.14
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.26
9.26
8.8
Book value per share
30.17
31.26
21.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
2.93
11.69
P/CEPS
-17.04
3.13
12.14
P/B
0.71
0.92
4.91
EV/EBIDTA
-19.37
2.29
9.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
3
-10.22
-8.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
758.75
178.3
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-10.34
-9.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
18.66
-1,034.22
-49.53
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.1
-0.14
Net debt / op. profit
0.17
-1.18
-1.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-141.99
-49.05
-50.45
Other costs
-61.7
-23.24
-19.76
