Summary

Originally promoted by Raj Kumari Agarwal and Gautam Agarwal, Fushion Fittings (I) was incorporated in Dec.84 as Gautam Repro (India) Pvt Ltd. It was established to manufacture ammonia and other printing machines. However, the promoters did not continue with their project since ammonia printers became obsolete and were replaced by the photocopiers using lastest technology. The company was not operational from 1985 to 1992.In Apr.93, the company took over the propritory concern J G Rubber Manufacturing, promoted by Gautam Agarwal. The unit is engaged in the job work of tyre flaps for Modi Rubber at Modipuram. The company set up a project for bathroom fittings in Jun.94, in collaboration with Rubinetterie Rapetti, Italy. Consequently, the name of the company was changed to Fusion Fittings (I) Pvt Ltd and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.95.The companys products are marketed under the Fusion Rapetti brand name. The plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has a capacity of 10,000 pcs pa. In 1995-96, the company proposed to expand the capacity by setting up a project to manufacture bathroom fittings, also at Noida, with an installed capacity of 1,05,000 pcs pa. After the completion of the existing project, the activities of the old unit would be shifted to the new factory. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.

