Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹11.22
Prev. Close₹11.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.22
Day's Low₹11.22
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹18.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.29
P/E14.03
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
0.29
0.29
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.04
8.16
8
5.84
Net Worth
5.33
8.45
8.29
6.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0.5
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-69.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.1
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-3.11
0.19
2.16
2.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.55
-0.03
0
-0.07
Working capital
1.39
0.16
1.99
-2.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-69.94
Op profit growth
5,524.88
-76.09
-215.03
-81.74
EBIT growth
-1,673.18
-90.82
-13.53
-29.69
Net profit growth
-2,040.21
-92.55
-9.02
-28.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0.94
2.92
2.41
198.33
76.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.94
2.92
2.41
198.33
76.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
2.49
2.33
2.69
3.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
PERINTALMANNA VENKATRAMA KRISHNAKUMAR
Casual Vacancy Director
CHANDER BHAN WADHWA
Additional Director
PRAVEEN KUMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fusion Fittings I Ltd
Summary
Originally promoted by Raj Kumari Agarwal and Gautam Agarwal, Fushion Fittings (I) was incorporated in Dec.84 as Gautam Repro (India) Pvt Ltd. It was established to manufacture ammonia and other printing machines. However, the promoters did not continue with their project since ammonia printers became obsolete and were replaced by the photocopiers using lastest technology. The company was not operational from 1985 to 1992.In Apr.93, the company took over the propritory concern J G Rubber Manufacturing, promoted by Gautam Agarwal. The unit is engaged in the job work of tyre flaps for Modi Rubber at Modipuram. The company set up a project for bathroom fittings in Jun.94, in collaboration with Rubinetterie Rapetti, Italy. Consequently, the name of the company was changed to Fusion Fittings (I) Pvt Ltd and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.95.The companys products are marketed under the Fusion Rapetti brand name. The plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has a capacity of 10,000 pcs pa. In 1995-96, the company proposed to expand the capacity by setting up a project to manufacture bathroom fittings, also at Noida, with an installed capacity of 1,05,000 pcs pa. After the completion of the existing project, the activities of the old unit would be shifted to the new factory. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.