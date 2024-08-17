iifl-logo-icon 1
Fusion Fittings I Ltd Share Price

11.22
(-5.00%)
Oct 19, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Fusion Fittings I Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

11.22

Prev. Close

11.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.22

Day's Low

11.22

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

18.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.29

P/E

14.03

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Fusion Fittings I Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fusion Fittings (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:29 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 25.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fusion Fittings I Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

0.29

0.29

0.29

0.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.04

8.16

8

5.84

Net Worth

5.33

8.45

8.29

6.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0.5

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-69.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.1

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-3.11

0.19

2.16

2.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.55

-0.03

0

-0.07

Working capital

1.39

0.16

1.99

-2.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-69.94

Op profit growth

5,524.88

-76.09

-215.03

-81.74

EBIT growth

-1,673.18

-90.82

-13.53

-29.69

Net profit growth

-2,040.21

-92.55

-9.02

-28.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0.94

2.92

2.41

198.33

76.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.94

2.92

2.41

198.33

76.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

2.49

2.33

2.69

3.16

Fusion Fittings I Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fusion Fittings I Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

PERINTALMANNA VENKATRAMA KRISHNAKUMAR

Casual Vacancy Director

CHANDER BHAN WADHWA

Additional Director

PRAVEEN KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fusion Fittings I Ltd

Summary

Originally promoted by Raj Kumari Agarwal and Gautam Agarwal, Fushion Fittings (I) was incorporated in Dec.84 as Gautam Repro (India) Pvt Ltd. It was established to manufacture ammonia and other printing machines. However, the promoters did not continue with their project since ammonia printers became obsolete and were replaced by the photocopiers using lastest technology. The company was not operational from 1985 to 1992.In Apr.93, the company took over the propritory concern J G Rubber Manufacturing, promoted by Gautam Agarwal. The unit is engaged in the job work of tyre flaps for Modi Rubber at Modipuram. The company set up a project for bathroom fittings in Jun.94, in collaboration with Rubinetterie Rapetti, Italy. Consequently, the name of the company was changed to Fusion Fittings (I) Pvt Ltd and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Feb.95.The companys products are marketed under the Fusion Rapetti brand name. The plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has a capacity of 10,000 pcs pa. In 1995-96, the company proposed to expand the capacity by setting up a project to manufacture bathroom fittings, also at Noida, with an installed capacity of 1,05,000 pcs pa. After the completion of the existing project, the activities of the old unit would be shifted to the new factory. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.
