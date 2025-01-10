Gala Global Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.29
27.29
27.29
27.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.23
15.02
14.97
13.66
Net Worth
42.52
42.31
42.26
40.95
Minority Interest
Debt
25.71
24.32
16.12
4.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
68.23
66.63
58.38
45.44
Fixed Assets
14.21
14.39
14.93
15.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.1
0.15
0.18
Networking Capital
53.95
52.13
42.47
26.39
Inventories
2.63
18.44
17.01
17.94
Inventory Days
62.46
Sundry Debtors
65.7
79.18
35.3
18.42
Debtor Days
64.13
Other Current Assets
26.09
3.94
20.93
6.85
Sundry Creditors
-40.4
-45.78
-27.59
-15.36
Creditor Days
53.48
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-3.65
-3.18
-1.46
Cash
0.01
0
0.82
3.71
Total Assets
68.23
66.62
58.37
45.45
