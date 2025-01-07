Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
104.82
99.91
99.64
83.35
yoy growth (%)
4.91
0.26
19.54
35.75
Raw materials
-94.49
-82.1
-86.49
-73.6
As % of sales
90.14
82.17
86.79
88.29
Employee costs
-1.36
-1.13
-1.27
-0.63
As % of sales
1.3
1.13
1.28
0.76
Other costs
-4.3
-11.97
-5.36
-3.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.1
11.98
5.38
4.2
Operating profit
4.65
4.7
6.51
5.6
OPM
4.44
4.7
6.53
6.72
Depreciation
-0.67
-1.04
-1.17
-1.2
Interest expense
-0.91
-1.92
-0.72
-1.1
Other income
0.21
0.69
0.12
0.23
Profit before tax
3.27
2.43
4.74
3.53
Taxes
-0.95
-0.46
-1.36
-0.95
Tax rate
-29.2
-19.12
-28.8
-27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.32
1.96
3.37
2.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.32
1.96
3.37
2.58
yoy growth (%)
17.86
-41.72
30.91
340.88
NPM
2.21
1.97
3.39
3.09
