Gala Global Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.28
(1.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

104.82

99.91

99.64

83.35

yoy growth (%)

4.91

0.26

19.54

35.75

Raw materials

-94.49

-82.1

-86.49

-73.6

As % of sales

90.14

82.17

86.79

88.29

Employee costs

-1.36

-1.13

-1.27

-0.63

As % of sales

1.3

1.13

1.28

0.76

Other costs

-4.3

-11.97

-5.36

-3.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.1

11.98

5.38

4.2

Operating profit

4.65

4.7

6.51

5.6

OPM

4.44

4.7

6.53

6.72

Depreciation

-0.67

-1.04

-1.17

-1.2

Interest expense

-0.91

-1.92

-0.72

-1.1

Other income

0.21

0.69

0.12

0.23

Profit before tax

3.27

2.43

4.74

3.53

Taxes

-0.95

-0.46

-1.36

-0.95

Tax rate

-29.2

-19.12

-28.8

-27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.32

1.96

3.37

2.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.32

1.96

3.37

2.58

yoy growth (%)

17.86

-41.72

30.91

340.88

NPM

2.21

1.97

3.39

3.09

