Gala Global Products Ltd Share Price

3.24
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.3
  • Day's High3.42
  • 52 Wk High4.43
  • Prev. Close3.35
  • Day's Low2.99
  • 52 Wk Low 2.8
  • Turnover (lac)5.39
  • P/E20.94
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value8.04
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gala Global Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

3.3

Prev. Close

3.35

Turnover(Lac.)

5.39

Day's High

3.42

Day's Low

2.99

52 Week's High

4.43

52 Week's Low

2.8

Book Value

8.04

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.69

P/E

20.94

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Gala Global Products Ltd Corporate Action

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

14 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Gala Global Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gala Global Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.14%

Non-Promoter- 99.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gala Global Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.29

27.29

27.29

27.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.23

15.02

14.97

13.66

Net Worth

42.52

42.31

42.26

40.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

104.82

99.91

99.64

83.35

yoy growth (%)

4.91

0.26

19.54

35.75

Raw materials

-94.49

-82.1

-86.49

-73.6

As % of sales

90.14

82.17

86.79

88.29

Employee costs

-1.36

-1.13

-1.27

-0.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.27

2.43

4.74

3.53

Depreciation

-0.67

-1.04

-1.17

-1.2

Tax paid

-0.95

-0.46

-1.36

-0.95

Working capital

-3.02

6.79

5.91

2.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.91

0.26

19.54

35.75

Op profit growth

-0.95

-27.84

16.19

182.63

EBIT growth

-3.78

-20.33

17.97

146.15

Net profit growth

17.86

-41.72

30.91

340.88

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Gala Global Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,767.85

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.35

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.65

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.8

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.25

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gala Global Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Maulikkumar Vyas

Managing Director & CFO

Prahlad Kumar Agarwal

Additional Director

Dhruv Modi

Additional Director

Alpa Pandya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chhayaben Chandulal Mulani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gala Global Products Ltd

Summary

Gala Global Products Limited (formerly known Gala Print City Limited) was incorporated on December 14, 2010. On account of Amalgamation as per NCLT Order dated May 19, 2017, the Company name was changed from Gala Print City Limited to Gala Global Products Limited effective from August 18, 2017. The Companys main business is offset printing and all types of binding, photo polymer printing, offset plate makers, letter press printing and all allied lines in offset printing and printing of packing materials, advertisement materials, carton printing and all allied lines in printing process. In 2015-16, the Company came up with an IPO of 12, 66,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 3.03 Crore. Through the Scheme of Amalgamation of Gala Products Limited with the Company in 2016-17, the merger of Gala Products Limited into erstwhile Company was given effect on 01 April, 2016. Accordingly, Gala Products Limited got merged with the Company and the shareholders of Gala Products Limited were allotted 2 shares of the Company against 1 share held in Gala Products Limited.During the year 2023, Company has added new objects in its object clause in order to emerge itself in the business of Electric vehicle and Electric Power alongside its current business line. 1. To carry on in India or abroad the business of manufacturing, assembling, fabricating, buying, selling, trading, distributing, exporting, importing, exchanging and dealing in all types of electric vehic
Company FAQs

What is the Gala Global Products Ltd share price today?

The Gala Global Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gala Global Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gala Global Products Ltd is ₹17.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gala Global Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gala Global Products Ltd is 20.94 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gala Global Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gala Global Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gala Global Products Ltd is ₹2.8 and ₹4.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gala Global Products Ltd?

Gala Global Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -46.66%, 3 Years at -52.03%, 1 Year at -5.90%, 6 Month at -10.19%, 3 Month at 7.03% and 1 Month at -0.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gala Global Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gala Global Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.85 %

