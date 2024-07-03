Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹3.3
Prev. Close₹3.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.39
Day's High₹3.42
Day's Low₹2.99
52 Week's High₹4.43
52 Week's Low₹2.8
Book Value₹8.04
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.69
P/E20.94
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.29
27.29
27.29
27.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.23
15.02
14.97
13.66
Net Worth
42.52
42.31
42.26
40.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
104.82
99.91
99.64
83.35
yoy growth (%)
4.91
0.26
19.54
35.75
Raw materials
-94.49
-82.1
-86.49
-73.6
As % of sales
90.14
82.17
86.79
88.29
Employee costs
-1.36
-1.13
-1.27
-0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.27
2.43
4.74
3.53
Depreciation
-0.67
-1.04
-1.17
-1.2
Tax paid
-0.95
-0.46
-1.36
-0.95
Working capital
-3.02
6.79
5.91
2.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.91
0.26
19.54
35.75
Op profit growth
-0.95
-27.84
16.19
182.63
EBIT growth
-3.78
-20.33
17.97
146.15
Net profit growth
17.86
-41.72
30.91
340.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,767.85
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.35
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.65
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.8
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.25
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Maulikkumar Vyas
Managing Director & CFO
Prahlad Kumar Agarwal
Additional Director
Dhruv Modi
Additional Director
Alpa Pandya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chhayaben Chandulal Mulani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Gala Global Products Limited (formerly known Gala Print City Limited) was incorporated on December 14, 2010. On account of Amalgamation as per NCLT Order dated May 19, 2017, the Company name was changed from Gala Print City Limited to Gala Global Products Limited effective from August 18, 2017. The Companys main business is offset printing and all types of binding, photo polymer printing, offset plate makers, letter press printing and all allied lines in offset printing and printing of packing materials, advertisement materials, carton printing and all allied lines in printing process. In 2015-16, the Company came up with an IPO of 12, 66,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 3.03 Crore. Through the Scheme of Amalgamation of Gala Products Limited with the Company in 2016-17, the merger of Gala Products Limited into erstwhile Company was given effect on 01 April, 2016. Accordingly, Gala Products Limited got merged with the Company and the shareholders of Gala Products Limited were allotted 2 shares of the Company against 1 share held in Gala Products Limited.During the year 2023, Company has added new objects in its object clause in order to emerge itself in the business of Electric vehicle and Electric Power alongside its current business line. 1. To carry on in India or abroad the business of manufacturing, assembling, fabricating, buying, selling, trading, distributing, exporting, importing, exchanging and dealing in all types of electric vehic
Read More
The Gala Global Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gala Global Products Ltd is ₹17.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gala Global Products Ltd is 20.94 and 0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gala Global Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gala Global Products Ltd is ₹2.8 and ₹4.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gala Global Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -46.66%, 3 Years at -52.03%, 1 Year at -5.90%, 6 Month at -10.19%, 3 Month at 7.03% and 1 Month at -0.59%.
