Summary

Gala Global Products Limited (formerly known Gala Print City Limited) was incorporated on December 14, 2010. On account of Amalgamation as per NCLT Order dated May 19, 2017, the Company name was changed from Gala Print City Limited to Gala Global Products Limited effective from August 18, 2017. The Companys main business is offset printing and all types of binding, photo polymer printing, offset plate makers, letter press printing and all allied lines in offset printing and printing of packing materials, advertisement materials, carton printing and all allied lines in printing process. In 2015-16, the Company came up with an IPO of 12, 66,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 3.03 Crore. Through the Scheme of Amalgamation of Gala Products Limited with the Company in 2016-17, the merger of Gala Products Limited into erstwhile Company was given effect on 01 April, 2016. Accordingly, Gala Products Limited got merged with the Company and the shareholders of Gala Products Limited were allotted 2 shares of the Company against 1 share held in Gala Products Limited.During the year 2023, Company has added new objects in its object clause in order to emerge itself in the business of Electric vehicle and Electric Power alongside its current business line. 1. To carry on in India or abroad the business of manufacturing, assembling, fabricating, buying, selling, trading, distributing, exporting, importing, exchanging and dealing in all types of electric vehic

