|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Gala Global Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the Attachment As per the Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|As per the Attachment
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|As per Attachment
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results As per the attachment (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Gala Global Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|As per the attachment
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Gala Global Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. As per the Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
