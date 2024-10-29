iifl-logo-icon 1
Gala Global Products Ltd Board Meeting

3.24
(0.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:51:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
Gala Global Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the Attachment As per the Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting21 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
As per the Attachment
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
As per Attachment
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results As per the attachment (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Gala Global Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
As per the attachment
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Gala Global Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. As per the Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Gala Global: Related News

No Record Found

