iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gala Global Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.24
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gala Global Products Ltd

Gala Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.27

2.43

4.74

3.53

Depreciation

-0.67

-1.04

-1.17

-1.2

Tax paid

-0.95

-0.46

-1.36

-0.95

Working capital

-3.02

6.79

5.91

2.66

Other operating items

Operating

-1.37

7.71

8.11

4.03

Capital expenditure

-0.48

-0.63

0.03

16.33

Free cash flow

-1.86

7.08

8.14

20.36

Equity raised

22.66

18.73

14.58

18.87

Investing

0

-0.61

0.61

-0.02

Financing

0.43

14.67

3.72

-1.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.23

39.87

27.05

37.8

Gala Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gala Global Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.