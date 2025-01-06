Gala Global Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.27
2.43
4.74
3.53
Depreciation
-0.67
-1.04
-1.17
-1.2
Tax paid
-0.95
-0.46
-1.36
-0.95
Working capital
-3.02
6.79
5.91
2.66
Other operating items
Operating
-1.37
7.71
8.11
4.03
Capital expenditure
-0.48
-0.63
0.03
16.33
Free cash flow
-1.86
7.08
8.14
20.36
Equity raised
22.66
18.73
14.58
18.87
Investing
0
-0.61
0.61
-0.02
Financing
0.43
14.67
3.72
-1.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.23
39.87
27.05
37.8
