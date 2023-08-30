Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.49
7.49
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0
Reserves
-26.79
-65.08
-62.95
-60.79
Net Worth
-18.2
-57.49
-55.36
-53.3
Minority Interest
Debt
24.78
57.99
57.99
53.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.58
0.5
2.63
0.33
Fixed Assets
4.87
4.8
5.42
6.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.43
-8.88
-7.4
-5.77
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.09
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.05
2
1.88
1.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
-6.82
-5.56
-4.18
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-4.07
-3.74
-3.47
Cash
0.17
4.47
4.5
0.06
Total Assets
6.47
0.38
2.52
0.33
