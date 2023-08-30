iifl-logo
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.49

7.49

7.49

7.49

Preference Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

0

Reserves

-26.79

-65.08

-62.95

-60.79

Net Worth

-18.2

-57.49

-55.36

-53.3

Minority Interest

Debt

24.78

57.99

57.99

53.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.58

0.5

2.63

0.33

Fixed Assets

4.87

4.8

5.42

6.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.43

-8.88

-7.4

-5.77

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.09

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.05

2

1.88

1.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

-6.82

-5.56

-4.18

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-4.07

-3.74

-3.47

Cash

0.17

4.47

4.5

0.06

Total Assets

6.47

0.38

2.52

0.33

