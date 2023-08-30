Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.21
-2.04
-3.82
1.46
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.61
-0.69
-0.74
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
2.93
8.46
-5.68
2.49
Other operating items
Operating
0.08
5.79
-10.2
3.17
Capital expenditure
0
-0.64
-0.27
-0.48
Free cash flow
0.09
5.14
-10.47
2.68
Equity raised
-121.52
-117.01
-105.91
-105.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.94
12.26
2.03
0.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-116.48
-99.61
-114.35
-102.41
No Record Found
