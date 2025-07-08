iifl-logo
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Share Price Live

2.97
(0%)
Aug 30, 2023|03:26:45 PM

  • Open3.22
  • Day's High3.22
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low2.97
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-25.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

3.22

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

3.22

Day's Low

2.97

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-25.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:56 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 50.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.49

7.49

7.49

7.49

Preference Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

0

Reserves

-26.79

-65.08

-62.95

-60.79

Net Worth

-18.2

-57.49

-55.36

-53.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.01

12.97

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-99.91

204.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

-8.18

As % of sales

0

0

0

63.07

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.44

-0.82

-2.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.21

-2.04

-3.82

1.46

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.61

-0.69

-0.74

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

2.93

8.46

-5.68

2.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-99.91

204.53

Op profit growth

1.89

-39.37

165.29

-91.78

EBIT growth

-0.07

-28.1

-169.72

-164.15

Net profit growth

-3.35

-40.18

-367.76

-117.38

No Record Found

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

436.2

17.821,84,308.412,9766.658,78331.45

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

685.85

24.131,54,126.031,5610.7225,116312.42

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

189.8

6.5534,859.272,078.374.215,267.8398.25

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

273.7

56.4326,467.45190.540731.427.55

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

1,802.9

68.5513,306.9373.520.35860.29216.11

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Subramaniam

Director

Pichakal Venkateshwar Rao

Director

RAMALAKSHMI KANNEGANTI

Independent Director

Snehal Shantilal Mehta

Independent Director

Thiyagarajan Loganathan

Registered Office

P 2/6 IDA Block III,

Uppal,

Telangana - 500039

Tel: 91-040-27766224/5/27202370

Website: http://www.webmail.galadpower.com, www.galadapower

Email: fa@galadapower.com; grievancecell@galadapower.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd (Formerly known Galada Continuous Castings Limited) incorporated in June, 1972 started with a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, India for rolling EC grade aluminium...
Reports by Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd share price today?

The Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd is ₹2.22 Cr. as of 30 Aug ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd is 0 and -0.11 as of 30 Aug ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Aug ‘23

What is the CAGR of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd?

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.38%, 3 Years at 12.45%, 1 Year at 29.22%, 6 Month at 45.88%, 3 Month at 45.88% and 1 Month at 48.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

