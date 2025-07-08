Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹3.22
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹3.22
Day's Low₹2.97
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-25.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.49
7.49
7.49
7.49
Preference Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
0
Reserves
-26.79
-65.08
-62.95
-60.79
Net Worth
-18.2
-57.49
-55.36
-53.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.01
12.97
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-99.91
204.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
-8.18
As % of sales
0
0
0
63.07
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.44
-0.82
-2.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.21
-2.04
-3.82
1.46
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.61
-0.69
-0.74
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
2.93
8.46
-5.68
2.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-99.91
204.53
Op profit growth
1.89
-39.37
165.29
-91.78
EBIT growth
-0.07
-28.1
-169.72
-164.15
Net profit growth
-3.35
-40.18
-367.76
-117.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
436.2
|17.82
|1,84,308.41
|2,976
|6.65
|8,783
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
685.85
|24.13
|1,54,126.03
|1,561
|0.72
|25,116
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
189.8
|6.55
|34,859.27
|2,078.37
|4.21
|5,267.83
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
273.7
|56.43
|26,467.45
|190.54
|0
|731.4
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,802.9
|68.55
|13,306.93
|73.52
|0.35
|860.29
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Subramaniam
Director
Pichakal Venkateshwar Rao
Director
RAMALAKSHMI KANNEGANTI
Independent Director
Snehal Shantilal Mehta
Independent Director
Thiyagarajan Loganathan
P 2/6 IDA Block III,
Uppal,
Telangana - 500039
Tel: 91-040-27766224/5/27202370
Website: http://www.webmail.galadpower.com, www.galadapower
Email: fa@galadapower.com; grievancecell@galadapower.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd (Formerly known Galada Continuous Castings Limited) incorporated in June, 1972 started with a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, India for rolling EC grade aluminium...
