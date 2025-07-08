Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Summary

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd (Formerly known Galada Continuous Castings Limited) incorporated in June, 1972 started with a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, India for rolling EC grade aluminium rod by continuous casting process. While continuing this activity the Company added several new activities like; manufacturing of Aluminium strips, slugs, circles; Aluminium alloy castings for defence and Aluminium alloy car wheels.The Company is technology-oriented for development of various energy saving products like NML - PM2 Speciality Rod, and All Aluminium Alloy Conductor etc. It has a proven track record of having supplied more than 3,00,000 Kms of AAAC and other conductors. GPTL is well equipped to design, uprate and upgrade the existing transmission & distribution lines for power utilities; optimize the conductor design to meet the specific requirements of power utilities; test and inspect the erection of power lines (in transmission & distribution ) and sub-stations.During early 80s, the Company had diversified into rolling Aluminium Alloy Rods ( NML - PM2 and 6201 Alloy ). It added a 4,500 MT/A capacity All Aluminium Alloy Conductor ( AAAC ) plant for Transmission & Distribution of electric power. It started marketing of Optic Fibre Ground Wires for overhead telecommunication. These were manufactured by FOCAS US and UK. The Company then was renamed as Galada Power And Telecommunication Limited ( GPTL ) in 1994. Considering the growing demand of energy saving conductor AAAC, the Company set up in 1995, a state of art AAAC facility (Capacity 10,200 MT/A) at, Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, near Mumbai. Now the Hyderabad facility has been shifted to Silvassa and the total capacity at Silvassa was increased to 24,000 MT/A of conductors and 22,000 MT/A of rods.After running into losses in 1981-82 due to reduction in import duty on aluminium, it turned around after the implementation of a BIFR-approved rehabilitation package. AAACs offer several advantages over aluminium conductors steel reinforced, the conventionally used medium in power conduction, as they reduce transmission losses, have longer service life, need simple erection and jointing and are theft-proof. Recoginising these advantages, the Central Electricity Authority and the Rural Electricity Corporation have recommended that SEBs use AAACs in place of aluminium conductors steel reinforced. Galada received a Rs 20-cr order to supply AAACs to Power Grid Corporation for a 400-V transmission line, thereby making a significant entry into the power transmission sector.GPTL expanded the capacity of its AAAC plant. It has also ventured into marketing optical fibres for overhead communication lines and energy-efficient hardware fittings. An agreement has been entered into with a UK company to market its products in India. It is also making significant inroads into line contracts and allied activities.The company also commissioned successfully both the 220 KV sub-stations at Yerandahalli and Doddaballapur and is qualified to quote for line contract works upto 220 KV sub-stations on its own.The company was referred to BIFR due to their accumulated losses and the Board appointed IDBI as the Operating Agency.