Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Management Discussions

a. Business review and outlook

The power sector, after going through a turbulent time for over a decade, has started looking up due to reforms initiated by the successive Governments. This augurs well for the aluminum industry, particularly for those like us engaged in the manufacture and supply of electrical conductors for overhead power transmission and distribution lines.

b. Internal Control System and their adequacy

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls with laid-down policies and procedures for all its operations and financial functions to see that all its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from any unauthorized use or disposition and all financial records are maintained properly. The Companys Board has an Audit Committee which consists of two independent Directors to review, inter alia, the significant findings of the internal audit.

c. Rehabilitation Scheme

BIFR vide its order dated 14.09.2007 confirmed its opinion of winding up in terms of Section 20(1) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act. The Company preferred an appeal before the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh which has stayed BIFR order.

In the meantime, the Companys efforts to make a break through in the matter has borne fruit and IDBI, Edelweiss (assignee of IIBI and Canara Bank) & UTI have agreed for one time settlement of dues. As regards others, modalities are being worked out. It is hoped that with massive investment planned in Power Sector, the situation is expected to turn- around in favour of the Company.

d. Material developments in human resources/industrial relations

The Company values human resource as one of its most important assets and is strengthening it in line with its growth plans. The Company has always had an excellent track record of cordial and harmonious industrial relations. This year too, the industrial relations in the Company have been very cordial and not a single man-day was lost on this account.

e. Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax law and other statutes and other incidental factors.