|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|20 May 2025
|Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|30 Jan 2025
|GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Reviewed) for the Quarter / Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
