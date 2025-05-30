iifl-logo
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Board Meeting

Aug 30, 2023|03:26:45 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202520 May 2025
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202530 Jan 2025
GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Reviewed) for the Quarter / Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

