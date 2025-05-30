Board Meeting 30 May 2025 20 May 2025

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 30 Jan 2025

GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GALADA POWER & TELECOMMUNICATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Letter attached Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Reviewed) for the Quarter / Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024