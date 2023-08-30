iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.97
(0%)
Aug 30, 2023|03:26:45 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.01

12.97

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-99.91

204.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

-8.18

As % of sales

0

0

0

63.07

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.44

-0.82

-2.13

As % of sales

0

0

7,735.23

16.45

Other costs

-0.89

-0.85

-1.32

-3.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

12,386.06

26.71

Operating profit

-1.32

-1.3

-2.14

-0.8

OPM

0

0

-20,021.29

-6.23

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.61

-0.69

-0.74

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.15

-1.18

-2.31

Other income

0.05

0.01

0.19

5.34

Profit before tax

-2.21

-2.04

-3.82

1.46

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

0

0

0

-2.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.21

-2.04

-3.82

1.42

Exceptional items

0

-0.24

0

0

Net profit

-2.21

-2.29

-3.82

1.42

yoy growth (%)

-3.35

-40.18

-367.76

-117.38

NPM

0

0

-35,724.43

11.02

Galada Power : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.