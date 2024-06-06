Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 52nd Annual Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and 31st March, 2023 is summarized below:-

Rs.Lacs

Particulars 31st March 2024 31st March 2023 Sales/Other Income 138 15 Gross Profit 3104 (104) Interest 1681 48 Cash Profit 1423 (152) Depreciation 32 61 Profit Before Tax 1391 (213) Profit After Tax 1391 (213)

OPERATIONS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY:

As the Company has just come out of CIRP and is under revamping, the Company did not have any business activity during the period under report and the period ended with a profit of Rs. 1391 lakhs (considering waiver / relief under IBC) as compared to the previous year loss of Rs. 213 lakhs.

DIVIDEND & TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

During the year under review, due to accumulated losses, no dividend on the equity shares of the Company has been recommended and no amount is proposed to be transferred to the reserves.

STATUS OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS (CIRP)

The Resolution Plan has been fully implemented and the Compliance IA filed before NCLT Hyderabad bench was approved on 06.06.2024. Thus the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process is fully completed in all respects.

SHARE CAPITAL:

As per the terms of the approved Resolution Plan, the existing paid-up equity share capital of the company was reduced from 74,89,880 equity shares of Rs.10 each amounting to Rs.7,48,98,800 to 74,898 equity shares of Rs.10 each amounting to Rs.7,48,980 and fresh equity shares to the successful Resolution Applicants to the extent of 84,20,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each amounting to Rs. 8,42,00,000 were issued. The Company filed requisite forms with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Hyderabad for the above reduction/cancellation of existing equity share capital and also fresh issue of equity shares to the successful Resolution Applicants. ROC approved the above and hence, the Paid-up equity capital of the company stands at 84,94,898 equity shares of Rs. 10 each amounting to Rs.849,48,980 as on date.

The Company submitted an application to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for approval of Capital Reduction and Listing of new shares issued as per the approved Resolution Plan of NCLT under IBC. BSE has directed the Company to incorporate a minimum of 5% public share holding in the approved Resolution Plan as required under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules 2021. Accordingly the Company has filed an application before NCLT Hyderabad Bench for incorporation for the said clause in the approved Resolution Plan as directed by BSE. The hearing is in progress.

Extract of Annual Return

As required under Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return for the financial year 2023-24 is put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.galadapower.com. A copy of the same is attached.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

No contract / arrangement / transaction was entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties. Your attention is drawn to Note 36 to the financial statements which sets out related party disclosures

Auditors & Auditors Report

M/s. Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000513S) has been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for 5 years upto 2027-28 by the members in the Annual General Meeting held on 29.12.2023. Requisite form was filed with RoC to give effect to the said appointment.

Explanation to Auditors Remarks

The Report of the Auditor is given as an annexure which forms part of the Annual Report. There were no qualifications or adverse remarks made in the Auditors Report. Hence, no comments under Section 134 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are called for.

Material Changes affecting the Financial Position of the Company

Except as disclosed in this report, there were no material changes and commitments affecting the financia! position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

Details of Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associates

The company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the financial year 2023-24.

Consolidated Financial Statements

The Company doesnt have any subsidiaries. Henee, there is no need to prepare Consolidated financial statement for the financial year 2023-24.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The following are the Directors constituting the Board of the Company.

S. No Director Name DIN 1 Shri Pichakal Venkateshwar Rao DIN:00651696 2 Smt Kanneganti Ramalakshmi DIN:00179795 3 Shri Snehal Shantilal Mehta DIN:00967226 4 Shri Thiyagarajan Loganathan DIN: 10272471

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The following Directors constitute the Audit Committee to comply with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013

1. Smt. Kanneganti Ramalakshmi, a Promoter Director

2. Mr. Snehal Shantilal Mehta, an Independent Director

3. Mr. Thiyagarajan Loganathan, an Independent Director."

"RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. Snehal Shantilal Mehta shall be the Chairman of the Audit Committee."

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The requisite Declarations are submitted by the Directors and taken on record by the Board.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW:

The Board was reconstituted on 05.07.2023 in terms of the approved Resolution Plan. The Board Meetings were held on 08.08.2023, 14.08.2023, 01.09.2023, 03.10.2023, 14.11.2023 and 12.02.2024. All the Directors attended the meeting.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board was evaluated as required under the Companies Act 2013.

APPOINTMET OF DIRECTORS

Ms. K. Ramalakshmi, Director retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for Re-appointment in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING

The Companys manufacturing unit at Village Khadoli, Silvassa, U.T. of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, is under Re-vamping for manufacturing ACSR/AAA Conductors which are used in T & D sector. The Company has received two orders aggregating Rs 50.25 Crores for raising and shifting of 400kVA Transmission Lines in the State of Bihar. The execution of these orders will commence shortly.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL

Except as disclosed in this report, no orders have been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operation.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) POLICY

The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on corporate social responsibility.

Litigation and Debt:

With the settlement of all stake holders as stated in the approved Resolution Plan, your Company is a "DEBT FREE COMPANY" as on date without any charge whatsoever on the assets of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that

I. In the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed and maximum care has been taken to ensure that there has been no material departure, to the extent possible

II. To the extent possible, the accounting policies have been selected and these have been applied consistently and judgments and estimates made thereon are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit/loss for the year ended on that date.

III. To the extent possible, proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

IV. Annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

V. To the extent possible, internal financial controls have been laid down to be followed by the Company and to the best of our knowledge such internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively.

VI. To the extent possible, proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and to the best of our knowledge such systems were adequate and operating effectively

COST RECORD

The Provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act are not applicable to the Company and accordingly, the Company has not maintained cost accounts and records for the year ended March 31, 2024.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT & SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board appointed M/s S. V. Achary & Co, Company Secretaries in Practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made in their Secretarial Audit Report submitted to the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is attached herewith as Annexure I.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is exempted from "Corporate Governance Report " as the paid-up equity share capital is less than Rs 10 crores and net-worth is less than Rs 25 crores in terms of clause 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

Provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (the Rules), as amended, regarding particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules are not applicable to the Company.

Compliance with Provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) ACT, 2013

The Company is committed to uphold and maintain the dignity of women employees and it has in place a policy which provides for protection against sexual harassment of women at work place and for prevention and redressal of such complaints. During the year no such complaints was received.

The Company has also constituted an Internal Compliance Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 .

GENERAL

Your Director State that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review.

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (Including Sweat Equity Shares) to employees of the company under any scheme

4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole Time Director of the company has received any commission from the company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Board of the Company would like to express sincere appreciation for the cooperation and assistance received from shareholders, financial creditors, bankers, regulatory bodies, employees and other business constituents & stakeholders during the year under review.