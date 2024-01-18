The Board of Directors at its Board Meeting has recommended a final dividend of 10% for the financial year ended 31t March, 2024 i.e. Re. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. l0/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.