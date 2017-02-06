Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
13.41
13.41
13.41
13.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.89
15.4
16.27
18.44
Net Worth
11.52
28.81
29.68
31.85
Minority Interest
Debt
148.5
139.4
92.45
84.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.47
5.3
4.98
4.98
Total Liabilities
165.49
173.51
127.11
121.19
Fixed Assets
41.31
43.81
46.6
49.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.9
4.32
3.36
2.29
Networking Capital
114.29
123.39
76.05
67.56
Inventories
52.28
69.67
48.3
62.01
Inventory Days
292.12
187.16
132
Sundry Debtors
64.99
44.32
26.51
27.37
Debtor Days
185.82
102.72
58.26
Other Current Assets
36.93
36.1
25.43
14.64
Sundry Creditors
-6.64
-3.7
-4.37
-16.23
Creditor Days
15.51
16.93
34.54
Other Current Liabilities
-33.27
-23
-19.82
-20.23
Cash
0.97
1.98
1.09
1.59
Total Assets
165.49
173.52
127.12
121.19
