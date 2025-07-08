Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.45
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.11
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
13.41
13.41
13.41
13.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.89
15.4
16.27
18.44
Net Worth
11.52
28.81
29.68
31.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
87.05
94.19
171.46
yoy growth (%)
-7.58
-45.06
Raw materials
-69.75
-76.55
-146.35
As % of sales
80.12
81.27
85.35
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.55
-2.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-1.51
-3.23
1.23
Depreciation
-2.82
-3.14
-3.41
Tax paid
0.64
1.06
-0.76
Working capital
47.99
7.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.58
-45.06
Op profit growth
-56.71
-213.99
EBIT growth
-65.52
-36.91
Net profit growth
-59.7
-562.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,044.3
|37.02
|2,55,378.76
|2,047
|0.33
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
161.95
|13.89
|2,02,170.72
|3,169.19
|2.22
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
950.8
|21.52
|96,989.98
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,923.8
|43.12
|56,573.74
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
683.5
|21.71
|56,304.65
|924.94
|0.44
|10,785.53
|196.61
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjiv Kumar Choudhary
Director
Aditya Dalmiya
Director
Ashok Agarwal
Director
Debabrata Banerjee
Director
Narendra Kumar Jaiswal
Director
Ankit Choudhary
Company Secretary
PUJA GUPTA
Director
Amar Agarwal
Director
Badri Prasad Agarwal
Director
Manju Choudhary
307 Ashiana Towers,
Exhibition Road,
Bihar - 800001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.giscotmt.com
Email: cs@giscotmt.com
34/1 A,
Sudhir Chatterjee St,
Kolkata - 700006
Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679
Website: -
Email: skcdilip@gmail.com
Summary
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited engages in the production and sale of M.S. deformed cold twisted bars, M.S. billets, and thermex TMT bars primarily in India. The company was formerly known as ...
Read More
Reports by Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd
