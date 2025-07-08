iifl-logo
Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Share Price Live

0.45
(-4.26%)
Feb 6, 2017|02:01:01 PM

  • Open0.45
  • Day's High0.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.47
  • Day's Low0.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-0.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.21
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.45

Prev. Close

0.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

0.45

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.11

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:13 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.90%

Non-Promoter- 72.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

13.41

13.41

13.41

13.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.89

15.4

16.27

18.44

Net Worth

11.52

28.81

29.68

31.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

87.05

94.19

171.46

yoy growth (%)

-7.58

-45.06

Raw materials

-69.75

-76.55

-146.35

As % of sales

80.12

81.27

85.35

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.55

-2.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-1.51

-3.23

1.23

Depreciation

-2.82

-3.14

-3.41

Tax paid

0.64

1.06

-0.76

Working capital

47.99

7.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.58

-45.06

Op profit growth

-56.71

-213.99

EBIT growth

-65.52

-36.91

Net profit growth

-59.7

-562.5

No Record Found

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,044.3

37.022,55,378.762,0470.3331,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

161.95

13.892,02,170.723,169.192.2233,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

950.8

21.5296,989.98107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,923.8

43.1256,573.74813.650.122,411.21269.29

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

683.5

21.7156,304.65924.940.4410,785.53196.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjiv Kumar Choudhary

Director

Aditya Dalmiya

Director

Ashok Agarwal

Director

Debabrata Banerjee

Director

Narendra Kumar Jaiswal

Director

Ankit Choudhary

Company Secretary

PUJA GUPTA

Director

Amar Agarwal

Director

Badri Prasad Agarwal

Director

Manju Choudhary

Registered Office

307 Ashiana Towers,

Exhibition Road,

Bihar - 800001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.giscotmt.com

Email: cs@giscotmt.com

Registrar Office

34/1 A,

Sudhir Chatterjee St,

Kolkata - 700006

Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679

Website: -

Email: skcdilip@gmail.com

Summary

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited engages in the production and sale of M.S. deformed cold twisted bars, M.S. billets, and thermex TMT bars primarily in India. The company was formerly known as ...
Read More

Reports by Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd share price today?

The Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd is ₹1.21 Cr. as of 06 Feb ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd is 0 and -3.86 as of 06 Feb ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Feb ‘17

What is the CAGR of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd?

Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -59.62%, 3 Years at -47.44%, 1 Year at 50.00%, 6 Month at -2.17%, 3 Month at -10.00% and 1 Month at -4.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.09 %

