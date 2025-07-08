Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited engages in the production and sale of M.S. deformed cold twisted bars, M.S. billets, and thermex TMT bars primarily in India. The company was formerly known as Esskayjay Ispat Ltd and changed its name to Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited in May 2000. Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Kolkata, India.
