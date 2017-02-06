Gangotri Iron and Steel Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-1.51
-3.23
1.23
Depreciation
-2.82
-3.14
-3.41
Tax paid
0.64
1.06
-0.76
Working capital
47.99
7.9
Other operating items
Operating
44.28
2.58
Capital expenditure
0
0
Free cash flow
44.28
2.57
Equity raised
32.54
36.87
Investing
0
0
Financing
103.43
36.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
180.26
76.1
No Record Found
