Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
87.05
94.19
171.46
yoy growth (%)
-7.58
-45.06
Raw materials
-69.75
-76.55
-146.35
As % of sales
80.12
81.27
85.35
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.55
-2.03
As % of sales
0.54
0.58
1.18
Other costs
-13.78
-10.07
-29.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.83
10.69
17.04
Operating profit
3.03
7.01
-6.15
OPM
3.48
7.44
-3.58
Depreciation
-2.82
-3.14
-3.41
Interest expense
-3.69
-9.56
-8.79
Other income
1.97
2.45
19.59
Profit before tax
-1.51
-3.23
1.23
Taxes
0.64
1.06
-0.76
Tax rate
-42.32
-33.02
-61.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.87
-2.16
0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.87
-2.16
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-59.7
-562.5
NPM
-1
-2.3
0.27
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.