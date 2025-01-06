Garnet International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.2
8.76
-1.83
0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-3.2
8.76
-1.83
0.3
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.3
Free cash flow
-3.2
8.76
-1.83
-2.22
Equity raised
72.48
72.29
71.65
54.32
Investing
1.95
-8.7
21.83
-0.4
Financing
1.71
1.81
2.32
3.4
Dividends paid
0.44
0.31
0
0
Net in cash
73.38
74.47
93.97
57.32
